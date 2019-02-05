Following widespread flooding that caused millions of dollars of damage in Dane County last August, a county work group has released results of a technical report evaluating options to prevent future flooding.
Communities across Dane County, including much of Madison’s isthmus, were disrupted over the summer by the Yahara Lakes — Mendota, Monona, Waubesa and Kegonsa — spilling over their shores or at-capacity storm sewer drains overflowing onto city streets.
In response to the flooding, the Dane County Board of Supervisors authorized a group of experts to study scenarios to “improve resilience for future events.”
“This goal of this report is to increase our awareness, improve our understanding, and provide possible scenarios to be resilient for future flooding for the Yahara River Chain of Lakes,” the report states.
A task force is studying the report and will offer recommendations for the full board to consider by April 1. The group's first meeting was Feb. 4.
Supervisor Patrick Miles, District 34, who is a member of the task force, said the recommendations could include budgetary investments or policy changes.
To Miles, a key question remaining is, “But at what cost?”
The analysis did not include cost estimates.
Experts, including officials from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Dane County Land & Water Resources and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, studied potential adaptation scenarios that would limit the county’s vulnerability to flooding, and mitigation scenarios that would address the underlying issues related to flooding.
Possible adaptation scenarios include lowering Lake Mendota by 1 foot, managing Lake Mendota at a 100-year water level and removing all dams from the Yahara Lakes.
Mitigation scenarios include modifying bridges to remove pillars in the water, dredging the Yahara River to increase flow and rerouting flow and pumping excess water. A fourth mitigation scenario would combine 100-year water levels of Lake Mendota and remove dams.
Overall, the study found that the combination of dredging and pumping produced the best results for lowering flood levels. Under the combined scenario, peak water levels would have been about 1 foot lower on Lakes Mendota and Kegonsa, 20 inches lower on Lake Monona and 25 inches lower on Lake Waubesa in comparison to 2018 lake levels.
Lowering Lake Mendota water levels offered little benefit to flooding based on modeling the lakes for the period of January through October 2018. With this scenario, the water flow through the lower lakes limits efficient release of water and are prone to flooding.
This scenario would also require a petition to the DNR and could negatively affect fisheries.
Managing Lake Mendota at 100-year levels provided some relief to lower lakes, but this scenario comes at the risk of using available capacity for storage from future rainfall. Removing dams increased flood levels on the lower lakes and modifying bridges provided little benefit.
John Reimer, assistant director for the county’s Land & Water Resources Department, said future solutions may be multi-faceted.
“It may not be we just pick one. It could be a combination,” Reimer said.
The flooding also spurred Dane County Executive Joe Parisi to include a sweeping $18 million initiative to address flooding prevention and preparedness in the 2019 budget.
“Flood risk in Dane County has been increasing and will likely continue to increase unless vital actions are taken,” the technical report states. “As a community it is essential that all units of government including state, cities, villages, towns, and the county work together and invest in strategies that reduce risk and improve preparedness to future flooding.”
Supervisor Miles emphasized keeping the public aware of the task force’s work and eventual recommendations to manage expectations of potential changes.
“It’s going to be important for this task force to be very transparent and that this information we’re getting is also available to the public in an understandable way,” Miles said.
Those interested in the report can download a copy from the Lake Levels Task Force website and submit written comments about the report to yaharaflooding@countyofdane.com.