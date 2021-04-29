 Skip to main content
Dane County judge voids GOP contracts with law firms for redistricting
Dane County judge voids GOP contracts with law firms for redistricting

Wisconsin Supreme Court entrance in Capitol Building

The entrance to the Wisconsin Supreme Court chambers in the state Capitol. 

A Dane County judge on Thursday voided contracts that Wisconsin's Republican legislative leaders entered into with private taxpayer-funded attorneys to represent them in the anticipation of litigation over the state's redistricting process. 

The decision from Dane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Ehlke grants a request filed by a taxpayer group in March that includes the head of the Madison teachers union, Andrew Waity. 

The lawsuit alleged that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, illegally signed contracts with two law firms. The lawsuit charged that because no redistricting litigation exists yet in the state, state law doesn't allow for the Legislature to hire outside counsel at taxpayer expense. 

This story will be updated.

