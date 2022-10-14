Dane County judge to rule soon on lawsuit over absentee ballot witness addresses

A Dane County judge plans to issue a ruling in roughly a week in a case maintaining that local election clerks should be able to accept absentee ballots that include incomplete witness addresses.

The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin is seeking to allow clerks to accept absentee ballots if the witness has included his or her street number, street address and municipality.

While taking arguments in a motion hearing Friday, Circuit Court Judge Nia Trammell raised concern that her ruling in the case could create confusion for voters and clerks in the Nov. 8 election. More than 420,000 absentee ballots have already been requested in the state, of which more than 150,000 have been returned to election officials, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

"I have concerns regarding whether or not there would be more confusion caused should this court take the action that is being requested," Trammell said, adding that a likely appeal to her decision could further delay a final ruling.

The lawsuit follows a Waukesha County judge's ruling in early September that election officials can't fix or fill in missing address information on absentee ballot envelopes — a ruling that "threatens to unlawfully disenfranchise Wisconsin voters," the latest lawsuit states.

“I don’t believe that confusion can carry the day particularly when we’re faced with a real risk of disenfranchisement of various voters who have voted the same way for years and suddenly that ballot is not going to count,” said Daniel Lenz, attorney for the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.

Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Aprahamian ruled against guidance issued in 2016 by the bipartisan elections commission that had allowed clerks to fix errors on witness certificates. Voters must have a witness sign a certificate, typically printed on the back of an absentee ballot envelope, for the ballot to be valid. The witness has to include his or her address on the certificate, but under the guidance, election officials were able to fill in missing or incorrect pieces such as the state or ZIP code.

In a final judgment issued last week, Aprahamian prohibited the commission from “advising, guiding, instructing, publishing, or otherwise communicating information to Wisconsin municipal clerks and local elections officials that clerks or local election officials have the duty or ability to modify or add information to incomplete absentee ballot certifications.”

Aprahamian did not specify what information is required for the witness address to be valid. State law does not specify what constitutes an address.

The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin earlier this month sued the Wisconsin Elections Commission seeking a declaratory judgment defining that a missing address entails when the address field is left entirely blank.

Elections commission attorney Steven Kilpatrick said if the court rules in favor of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, that decision could be denied simply by the fact that the Nov. 8 election is already underway. He also raised concern that such an order from the court could lead witnesses to believe that simply including a municipality would constitute a complete address.

"That contrasts with the commission’s position that the address should have three components so that it likely will be counted — street name, street number and municipality," Kilpatrick said. "That could cause confusion in and of itself.”

The U.S. Attorney General's Office on Friday submitted a statement of interest in the case, stating that the lawsuit "presents an important question regarding the interpretation of Section 101 of the Civil Rights Act of 1964."

The U.S. does not offer a view on the merits of any claims in the case, but rather offers a legal analysis of the Civil Rights Act to assist the court with its determination, according to court filings.

"The United States assumes, as (the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin) does, that a witness address in some form may be material to determining a voter's qualification to vote under State law," according to the court filing. "Accordingly, if the Court reaches Plaintiff's claim turning on Section 101, it would require the Court to consider what portion of a witness's address is material to determining a Wisconsin voter's qualification to vote — and whether any pieces of address information, if erroneously written or omitted, would not be material to making that determination."

"Indeed, requiring voters to provide exact information that is not in fact material to their qualifications, and which merely serves to confirm their already-known identity, would invite precisely the type of harm Congress enacted Section 101 to prevent," the court filing adds.

The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau last year reviewed 14,710 absentee ballot certificates in 29 municipalities and found that 1,022 certificates, or 6.9%, were missing parts of witness addresses; 15, or 0.1%, did not have any witness address at all; eight, or less than 0.1%, did not have a witness signature; and three, or less than 0.1%, did not have a voter signature. Clerks corrected 66, or about 0.4%, of those certificates.