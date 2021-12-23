Dane County judge to rule next month on validity of Gableman's subpoena

A Waukesha County judge earlier this month scheduled a hearing for Jan. 21 on Gableman's request that the Waukesha County sheriff compel the mayors of Madison and Green Bay to meet with him or else face jail time as part of the former state Supreme Court justice's GOP-ordered probe into Wisconsin's 2020 election.

Gableman had initially requested interviews with mayors and city clerks in five cities — a demand he later rescinded. But in a legal filing in Waukesha County, Gableman asked for an order compelling Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich to comply with an Oct. 22 legislative subpoena.

Gableman's lawyer James Bopp said on Thursday the former justice is investigating a series of allegations against the elections commission, including those by Republican Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, who earlier this year called for the five members of the commission — two Republican appointees and three Democratic appointees — to be charged with crimes for waiving the state's special voting deputy requirement.