Dane County judge seeks answers from Robin Vos on limited election probe records

The records being sought span from the point that Gableman was hired in May through Aug. 27, when attorneys for Vos say Gableman officially became an authority over those documents.

American Oversight earlier this month asked Bailey-Rihn to hold Vos in contempt of court for not releasing all the documents and fine him $2,000 a day until the request is fulfilled.

"Based on what we've received, we're just at a loss," said Christa Westerberg, an attorney for American Oversight.

Vos' attorney Ronald Stadler called American Oversight's request for sanctions "baseless" in a court filing earlier this month, adding that attorneys for the group failed to offer evidence that Vos or Blazel intentionally disobeyed, resisted or obstructed the judge's original order.

Stadler said officials searched for and provided available records to American Oversight and any additional records relating to communications from Gableman or any of his contractors or investigators do not exist. He contended American Oversight's demand for additional records is "based on suspicion" and a "backdoor discovery attempt."

Lawsuits mounting