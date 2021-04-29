Dane County judge: Republican lawmakers not authorized to retain redistricting attorneys

A Dane County judge Thursday ruled contracts the Legislature's top Republicans signed to retain taxpayer-funded lawyers ahead of the state's redistricting process are void.
The ruling, from Judge Stephen Ehkle, found Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu were not authorized to hire two firms for anticipated litigation in the first place. While the ruling may be appealed, neither lawmaker's office immediately replied to requests for comment.
The legal contracts had potentially put taxpayers on the hook for more than $1 million, WisPolitics.com reported. At this time, no lawsuit has yet been filed over redrawing Wisconsin's legislative boundaries, but given the current state of divided government, the process is expected to end up in the courts.
Four Madison teachers brought the suit last month, arguing that the practice of lawmakers entering into such contracts before a challenge has been filed is illegal. Ehkle agreed.
"To hold that a potential challenge to the redistricting plan implicates an institutional interest of the legislature would mean that any time a statute might be challenged the legislature may, under its shared powers with the executive branch, hire counsel to participate in the litigation," he wrote, noting that "would (effectively) allow the legislature to participate in all challenges to state law, thereby substantially interfering with the executive branch and the office of the attorney general."
The ruling also permanently bars Vos, R-Rochester, and LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, from authorizing further payments on the two contracts, one with Virginia firm Consovoy McCarthy and another with Bell Giftos St. John LLC, of Madison, and allows those who brought the suit to recover statutory costs and fees.
"The Legislature doesn’t have the authority to enter into contracts with lawyers, private lawyers, for anticipated litigation. They don’t have the power," said Madison attorney Lester Pines, who brought the suit. "That’s the bottom line on this and that’s what we argued in the first place and we’re very pleased with the decision."
It'll be months before state officials get the federal redistricting data they need to redraw district lines for the Assembly and Senate due to delays largely stemming from COVID-19.
This time around, the bill Republicans introduce to create new local maps will likely be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Without the two-thirds majority necessary to override it among GOP lawmakers in both chambers, the issue will likely end up in court.