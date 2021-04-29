Dane County judge: Republican lawmakers not authorized to retain redistricting attorneys

Four Madison teachers brought the suit last month, arguing that the practice of lawmakers entering into such contracts before a challenge has been filed is illegal. Ehkle agreed.

"To hold that a potential challenge to the redistricting plan implicates an institutional interest of the legislature would mean that any time a statute might be challenged the legislature may, under its shared powers with the executive branch, hire counsel to participate in the litigation," he wrote, noting that "would (effectively) allow the legislature to participate in all challenges to state law, thereby substantially interfering with the executive branch and the office of the attorney general."

The ruling also permanently bars Vos, R-Rochester, and LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, from authorizing further payments on the two contracts, one with Virginia firm Consovoy McCarthy and another with Bell Giftos St. John LLC, of Madison, and allows those who brought the suit to recover statutory costs and fees.