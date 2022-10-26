Dane County judge rejects request to allow partial witness addresses on absentee ballots in Wisconsin

A Dane County judge on Wednesday rejected a request to allow local election clerks to accept absentee ballots with incomplete or missing witness address information.

In issuing her order, Circuit Court Judge Nia Trammell said changing the state's absentee ballot certification rules this close to the Nov. 8 election would almost certainly create more confusion for voters.

“I believe that voters catching snippets of the court’s decision from local media or by word of mouth could reasonably conclude that markings made by their witnesses on the witness certification portion of the absentee ballot would suffice in any shape or form," Trammell said. "A higher could potentially disagree and if that is the case, then there is a risk that such voters’ absentee ballots would not be counted in the upcoming election.”

More than 510,000 absentee ballots have already been requested in the state, of which more than 305,000 have been returned to election officials, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. More than 33,000 people voted in-person on Tuesday, the first day of early voting for the Nov. 8 election.

Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Aprahamian ruled against guidance issued in 2016 by the bipartisan elections commission that had allowed clerks to fix errors on witness certificates. Voters must have a witness sign a certificate, typically printed on the back of an absentee ballot envelope, for the ballot to be valid. The witness has to include his or her address on the certificate, but under the guidance, election officials were able to fill in missing or incorrect pieces such as the state or ZIP code.

The commission's guidance was not challenged until former President Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Reviews, recounts and court decisions have found no evidence of widespread fraud in the election.

In a final judgment issued earlier this month, Aprahamian prohibited the commission from "advising, guiding, instructing, publishing, or otherwise communicating information to Wisconsin municipal clerks and local elections officials that clerks or local election officials have the duty or ability to modify or add information to incomplete absentee ballot certifications."

Aprahamian did not specify what information is required for the witness address to be valid. State law does not specify what constitutes an address.

The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin earlier this month sued the Wisconsin Elections Commission seeking a declaratory judgment defining that a missing address entails when the address field is left entirely blank.

"No court has ever issued an order defining 'missing' as it is used in that provision of the law," Trammell said.

“This court does not want to add to the confusion that may arise from a temporary injunction that will all but certainly be appealed on an expedited basis," Trammell added.

The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau last year reviewed 14,710 absentee ballot certificates in 29 municipalities and found that 1,022 certificates, or 6.9%, were missing parts of witness addresses; 15, or 0.1%, did not have any witness address at all; eight, or less than 0.1%, did not have a witness signature; and three, or less than 0.1%, did not have a voter signature. Clerks corrected 66, or about 0.4%, of those certificates.