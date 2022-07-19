 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dane County judge rejects Michael Gableman's request to have justice disqualified from open records case

Remington

Judge Frank Remington held former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's office investigating the 2020 election in contempt for not accounting for records sought under the state public records law.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

A Dane County judge has rejected Michael Gableman's request that the circuit court justice recuse himself from presiding over an open records lawsuit related to Gableman's taxpayer-funded review of the 2020 election.

Gableman filed the motion on Friday claiming he was denied an impartial judge in the case before Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington, asserting in court filings that Remington demonstrated "apparent or actual bias" in previous court hearings, including a heated courtroom exchange where Gableman refused to testify and accused Remington of being a "partisan advocate."

Remington swiftly rejected Gableman's request for recusal on Monday, writing that the Office of Special Counsel that Gableman heads failed to show any proof of bias or meet the statutory factors required for a judge's disqualification.

“OSC does nothing more than summarize the hearings and decisions which have resulted, for the most part, in adverse rulings," Remington wrote. "Its brief contains inaccuracies, but even assuming the truth of each and every matter asserted therein, nothing in OSC’s summary of the history of this case comes close to rebutting the presumption of fairness to show impropriety."

Remington notes in court documents the high burden of proof required for a judge's disqualification from a case. State statute requires a judge to be recused for a handful of reasons, including close relation to parties in the case, if they have a financial interest in the matter or are a material witness, or if the judge determines he or she cannot act in an impartial manner.

"I have determined that I can and have been acting in an impartial manner in this case," Remington concluded. "I will continue to do so in the future.”

The case relates to an open records lawsuit filed by liberal watchdog group American Oversight seeking public records related to Gableman's GOP-ordered review of the 2020 election.

Download PDF Judge Frank Remington's order

Much of Gableman's 40-page complaint stems from the events leading up to and including the former state Supreme Court justice's refusal to testify in a June 10 hearing on the case. After being ordered to testify, Gableman took the stand to answer questions seeking information on whether his office had violated a court order to stop deleting requested documents, but instead lashed out at Remington, accusing the judge of being partisan and aiding American Oversight attorney Christa Westerberg.

Gableman's refusal to testify came two days after Remington cautioned the former justice's staffer Zakory Niemierowicz, whom Gableman's attorneys have described as the sole legal custodian for the requested records, to consider seeking legal counsel, noting that remedial sanctions for contempt could include jail time.

"A reasonable observer would conclude that (Remington's) June 8 comments and June 10 denial of a continuance demonstrated apparent or actual bias," attorneys for Gableman wrote in the motion for recusal. "In fact, an objective observer might reasonably conclude that the entire June 8 and June 10 proceedings were merely a show trial."

Remington later held Gableman's office in contempt and ordered him to be fined $2,000 a day until he complies with the open records requests. Gableman has appealed the ruling and is seeking a review by a three-judge panel in Wisconsin's District 2 Court of Appeals in Waukesha.

Remington also directed Gableman's "sneering" conduct in Remington's courtroom to the office that regulates attorneys and judges in Wisconsin to take possible action against Gableman's license to practice law.

American Oversight has filed four lawsuits against Gableman, Vos and the state Assembly related to the election review that first launched last summer.

Gableman was hired a year ago by Vos, under pressure from Donald Trump to review the election the former president lost to President Joe Biden by just under 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. While the probe was originally allocated $676,000 in taxpayer funds, invoices have shown that ongoing court battles surrounding the review have pushed the cost to more than $900,000.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

Vos earlier this year paused Gableman's probe to allow time for five pending lawsuits related to the review to play out in court and halved Gableman's monthly salary from $11,000 to $5,500.

The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)

The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.

While a handful of voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.

Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.

The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.

Want to steal an election in Wisconsin? It's harder than you think
Wisconsin Elections
alert top story

Want to steal an election in Wisconsin? It's harder than you think

  • Phil Brinkman Chris Rickert
The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.

In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated
Wisconsin Elections
alert featured

In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.

No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
Local Government
topical alert featured

No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.

Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
Local Government
topical alert

Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for. 

Madison acted reasonably in not allowing access to ballots, Legislature's attorneys say
Local Government
topical alert

Madison acted reasonably in not allowing access to ballots, Legislature's attorneys say

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.

Eight cases of election fraud at Racine County nursing home, Sheriff Schmaling says

Eight cases of election fraud at Racine County nursing home, Sheriff Schmaling says

  • ADAM ROGAN
YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it believes to be election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.

LRB: Laws did not preclude Madison from giving Audit Bureau direct access to ballots
Local Government
topical alert

LRB: Laws did not preclude Madison from giving Audit Bureau direct access to ballots

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.

Despite objections from conservatives, clerks in Trump country embraced ballot drop boxes, too
Local Government
topical alert

Despite objections from conservatives, clerks in Trump country embraced ballot drop boxes, too

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.

Conservative law firm's review of 2020 election: No 'big steal,' but plenty of problems
Local Government
topical alert

Conservative law firm's review of 2020 election: No 'big steal,' but plenty of problems

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.

Wisconsin felon voter fraud on par with previous elections
Local Government
alert top story topical

Wisconsin felon voter fraud on par with previous elections

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
The report is the latest to show that there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin.

Michael Gableman's numbers on Wisconsin nursing home votes don't add up
Local Government
alert

Michael Gableman's numbers on Wisconsin nursing home votes don't add up

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
The clear insinuation was that someone not qualified to conduct an election improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data. 

Michael Gableman's numbers on nursing home voting proven wrong again
Wisconsin Elections
topical alert top story

Michael Gableman's numbers on nursing home voting proven wrong again

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
The turnout at nursing homes in Brown, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties in 2020 was not much different from the turnout in 2016.

