Dane County judge rejects Michael Gableman's request to have judge removed from open records case

A Dane County judge has rejected Michael Gableman's request that the circuit court judge recuse himself from presiding over an open records lawsuit related to Gableman's taxpayer-funded review of the 2020 election.

Gableman filed the motion on Friday claiming he was denied an impartial judge in the case before Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington, asserting in court filings that Remington demonstrated "apparent or actual bias" in previous court hearings, including a heated courtroom exchange where Gableman refused to testify and accused Remington of being a "partisan advocate."

Remington swiftly rejected Gableman's request for recusal on Monday, writing that the Office of Special Counsel that Gableman heads failed to show any proof of bias or meet the statutory factors required for a judge's disqualification.

“OSC does nothing more than summarize the hearings and decisions which have resulted, for the most part, in adverse rulings," Remington wrote. "Its brief contains inaccuracies, but even assuming the truth of each and every matter asserted therein, nothing in OSC’s summary of the history of this case comes close to rebutting the presumption of fairness to show impropriety."

Remington notes in court documents the high burden of proof required for a judge's disqualification from a case. State statute requires a judge to be recused for a handful of reasons, including close relation to parties in the case, if they have a financial interest in the matter or are a material witness, or if the judge determines he or she cannot act in an impartial manner.

"I have determined that I can and have been acting in an impartial manner in this case," Remington concluded. "I will continue to do so in the future.”

The case relates to an open records lawsuit filed by liberal watchdog group American Oversight seeking public records related to Gableman's GOP-ordered review of the 2020 election. A status conference on the matter has been scheduled for Thursday.

Much of Gableman's 40-page complaint stems from the events leading up to and including the former state Supreme Court justice's refusal to testify in a June 10 hearing on the case. After being ordered to testify, Gableman took the stand to answer questions seeking information on whether his office had violated a court order to stop deleting requested documents, but instead lashed out at Remington, accusing the judge of being partisan and aiding American Oversight attorney Christa Westerberg.

Gableman's refusal to testify came two days after Remington cautioned the former justice's staffer Zakory Niemierowicz, whom Gableman's attorneys have described as the sole legal custodian for the requested records, to consider seeking legal counsel, noting that remedial sanctions for contempt could include jail time.

"A reasonable observer would conclude that (Remington's) June 8 comments and June 10 denial of a continuance demonstrated apparent or actual bias," attorneys for Gableman wrote in the motion for recusal. "In fact, an objective observer might reasonably conclude that the entire June 8 and June 10 proceedings were merely a show trial."

Remington later held Gableman's office in contempt and ordered him to be fined $2,000 a day until he complies with the open records requests. Gableman has appealed the ruling and is seeking a review by a three-judge panel in Wisconsin's District 2 Court of Appeals in Waukesha.

Remington also directed Gableman's "sneering" conduct in Remington's courtroom to the office that regulates attorneys and judges in Wisconsin to take possible action against Gableman's license to practice law.

American Oversight has filed four lawsuits against Gableman, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and the state Assembly related to the election review that first launched last summer.

In a separate case, Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Friday ordered Vos, R-Rochester, to provide American Oversight with the requested records.

Gableman was hired a year ago by Vos, under pressure from Donald Trump to review the election the former president lost to President Joe Biden by just under 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. While the probe was originally allocated $676,000 in taxpayer funds, invoices have shown that ongoing court battles surrounding the review have pushed the cost to more than $900,000.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

Vos earlier this year paused Gableman's probe to allow time for five pending lawsuits related to the review to play out in court and halved Gableman's monthly salary from $11,000 to $5,500.