A Dane County judge Monday put off a decision on blocking a set of laws passed in December that curtailed some of the governor's and attorney general's powers.
Judge Richard Niess' choice to delay taking action came after more than two hours of oral arguments between the parties on whether the Legislature acted within its authority when it passed laws curtailing the governor's and attorney general's authority.
The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and Disability Rights Wisconsin, among others, brought the case, which argues that the lame duck laws are invalid because the Legislature supposedly didn't have the authority to convene when it passed them because its regular session had ended months ago.
Among other things, the laws prevented the governor and attorney general from withdrawing from or settling lawsuits without the Legislature's permission; changing the makeup of Wisconsin's economic development agency and suspending the governor's authority to appoint its CEO for nine months.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul decided not to participate in the case because of the department's perceived conflict of interest.
During the hearing's arguments, which lasted more than two hours, attorneys for the plaintiffs argued the Legislature illegally convened and that legislative leaders committed an abuse of power in convening the session. In their court filings, they argue that neither the state Constitution nor any statute gives the Legislature the right to convene in extraordinary session.
But attorney Misha Tseytlin, arguing on behalf of the Republican-controlled Legislature, pushed back, contending that the Legislature is in a continuous two-year session and that the laws are thus legal.
And he offered a warning that if a judge were to rule in favor of the plaintiffs it would logically deem a swath of laws and decisions that occurred as a result of an extraordinary session over previous decades unconstitutional. Such actions include the constitutional terms of district attorneys and sheriffs, and as a result, criminal convictions.
"So you’re saying if I rule against you I’m opening the prison doors?" Judge Niess asked.
"I really don’t see how you don’t," Tseytlin replied.
Jeffrey Mandell, an attorney for the groups challenging the lame-duck laws, however, shot back, arguing the Legislature never intended to meet in continuous session. He also rejected Tseytlin's contention a ruling in the plaintiff's favor would affect all laws passed in extraordinary session because a court could limit the applicability of the ruling.