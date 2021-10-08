Dane County Judge orders Robin Vos to turn over election investigation records

"The issue is that we need our own army of local bureaucrats. And we need to fight for our locales. We need our own irate hooligans (incidentally, this is why the left and our national security apparatus hates the Proud Boys) and our own captured DA offices to let our boys off the hook," Kloster wrote, in reference to members of the far-right who were involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

"To the extent that there was ever any doubt that this was not going to be a fair and impartial investigation, the hiring of Andrew Kloster just furthers that," said Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, who sits on the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections. "How on earth can you have an impartial investigation when those who are hired to do the investigating have made their forgone conclusions well-known?”

Fond du Lac County Clerk Lisa Freiberg said she and other clerks she declined to name initiated a conference call Sept. 29 with Gableman, his aide, Zakory Niemierowicz, and a female attorney from California whose name she couldn’t recall.