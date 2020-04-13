Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky wins state Supreme Court race

Karofsky’s win could be challenged via lawsuits over problems that occurred with both absentee ballots and how the in-person election was conducted. But given the results firmly favor Karofsky, it is unlikely any legal action would give Kelly a win. Karofsky declined to say she'd support any litigation related to the election but slammed what she called voter suppression tactics used by Republicans last Tuesday in declining to postpone the election.

"Every single person who wanted to vote and wanted to have their voice heard in the election on Tuesday should have had their voice heard," Karofsky said. "We can never ever ever in this state or this country have a repeat of the voter suppression tactics that we saw on Tuesday."

A typically partisan campaign

Campaigning was upended midway through the Supreme Court race due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the candidates to conduct nearly all their operations online and battle to find their voice in a news cycle that has been almost fully consumed by the shutdown of society.

Up until the COVID-19 curve ball, the race had followed the same intensely partisan trend set over the past decade of Wisconsin Supreme Court races.