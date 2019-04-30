Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky announced on Tuesday she is planning to run for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2020.
Karofsky's announcement comes just weeks after the victory of conservative-backed Judge Brian Hagedorn over the liberal-backed candidate Lisa Neubauer, ensuring the court will retain a conservative majority at least through 2023.
The Supreme Court race next year is already taking shape. Liberal-backed Marquette Law School professor Ed Fallone, who mounted an unsuccessful bid for the high court in 2013, announced his 2020 run in March.
Meanwhile, conservative-backed incumbent Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, who former Republican Gov. Scott Walker appointed in 2016 to fill the unexpired term of former Justice David Prosser, told the Associated Press in April he expects to run. Kelly did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
Karofsky's bid, reported first by WisPolitics.com, comes after a bruising result for liberals that cemented conservative dominance of the courts.
Hagedorn’s 6,000-vote lead in the race ensured he will replace the liberal-backed Justice Shirley Abrahamson, a prolific force during her four decades on the court.
That outcome will likely extinguish the possibility of the expansion of voter rights, revisiting controversial cases such as Act 10 — the 2011 law that limited the power of public-sector unions — or tempering the Republican advantage over drawing the state’s political maps in 2021.
Conservative control could also mean the court will prioritize religious interests over public education, and would be unlikely to prioritize cases challenging discrimination.
Karofsky won a seat on the Dane County Circuit Court in 2017, defeating municipal judge Marilyn Townsend.
Karofsky was an assistant and deputy district attorney in the Dane County District Attorney's Office from 1992 to 2001. For nine years after that, she was the director of education and later the general counsel for the National Conference of Bar Examiners.
Karofsky has held two posts in the state Department of Justice, as Violence Against Women prosecutor and currently heads the Office of Crime Victim Services.