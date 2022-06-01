Private election grants were not bribes, Dane County judge rules

A Dane County judge has denied a conservative lawyer's lawsuit alleging that private grants provided to Madison to administer the 2020 election constituted bribery.

Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke, who had previously described the claims brought by Erick Kaardal, of the conservative Thomas More Society, as "ridiculous," on Wednesday affirmed the Wisconsin Elections Commission's dismissal of Kaardal's complaint late last year.

Ehlke noted that while Kaardal provided the court with a "host of grievances" against the city, state law does not prohibit the acceptance of private election grants, which were provided to more than 200 cities across the state to help administer the presidential election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The bottom line is the commission correctly concluded that here is not probable cause to conclude that any election law was violated," Ehlke said.

Kaardal filed the lawsuit as an appeal to the commission's Dec. 8 dismissal of his complaints asserting that officials in the state's five largest cities broke state election laws by accepting election grants from the Chicago-based nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life, or CTCL, funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. The commission's lawyers said his allegations didn't "raise probable cause to believe that a violation of law or abuse of discretion has occurred."

Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 municipalities in 39 of Wisconsin's 70 counties, including many in areas solidly won by former President Donald Trump. Nor did CTCL turn down grant requests from any of the Wisconsin municipalities that made them. CTCL funds were put to a variety of uses, including enhanced COVID-related protections for voters, poll worker training, and the purchase of ballot drop boxes and voting machines.

However, Republicans note that CTCL showered more money, per capita, on Wisconsin's largest and most liberal areas in what they say was an effort to boost turnout for President Joe Biden in a battleground state Trump narrowly won in 2016 and that Biden ended up winning by less than a percentage point in 2020.

Kaardal has been a regular collaborator with former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman as part of Gableman's GOP-ordered review of the 2020 election. Gableman was hired last year by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers. Vos announced earlier this month that he had paused Gableman's probe and halved his monthly stipend.

Court decisions, recounts and multiple reviews have found no evidence of widespread fraud in Wisconsin's 2020 election.

