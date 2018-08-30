Dane County Jail inmates will soon have the option of using tablets to check email, stream music and read books.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is contracting with Telmate, an inmate communication company, through its commissary provider CBM to provide secure devices loaded with productive activities approved by the jail.
“The hope is that it gives something to inmates to do to occupy their time and hopefully use their time a little more constructively,” Capt. Tim Ritter said.
In addition to accessing educational content, inmates would also be able to submit requests for medical or dental care, report grievances and order from the commissary.
The sheriff’s office plans to offer two tablets for each eight-person cell block and one tablet for each four-person cell block. In the large group pods, the jail hopes to have about one tablet per eight inmates.
Ritter said some programs on the devices will be free and others, such as those used for sending emails and streaming music, will come at a cost to inmates. The sheriff's office plans to meet with a program manager Aug. 30 to determine the types of programs available on tablets in the Dane County Jail.
Administrative manager Michelle DeForest said the tablets are free of charge for the sheriff’s office to use. Revenue generated from the inmates’ use of the tablets will be returned to the general fund.
Telmate tablets can be used independently of a facility’s phone and facility network. The company's self-contained system includes software and hardware.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office has been using tablets since 2016. Commander Troy Knudson estimated that the tablets are used for about 250,000 minutes per month in the jail with an average daily population of about 400 inmates.
“We thought it would allow inmates to stay better connected to their support on the outside,” Knudson said.
The tablets are used for music, movies, phone calls, emails and video visitation. Knudson said the county is considering expanding the number of tablets and programs available due to the initiative’s success.