Dane County Jail reconstruction project delayed because of cost increase

Eicher said some have questioned whether the consolidation project is still the right path given the county's collaboration with criminal justice partners to decrease the jail population during the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted that part of that collaboration has been pausing many court cases, and once those resume again the backlog will likely cause the jail population to increase.

"While much has changed this year, one thing that remains the same is that the City-County Building jail is inhumane and dangerous to individuals in our care, dangerous to workers, and does not reflect the values and environment that we strive for as a county," Eicher said. "Doing nothing is not an option."

Eicher said the delayed timeline for the jail should be used to push forward criminal justice reforms in the county, such as creating a mental health first responder program and restorative justice initiatives.