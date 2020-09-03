Dane County Jail reconstruction project delayed because of cost increase

A $148 million plan to update and consolidate Dane County's jail facilities will be delayed several months because the project's cost is coming in higher than what was initially approved last year — which was already $72 million more than expected.
County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said in a letter Thursday that the extra time is needed to allow the design team and architects to rework the plan so it is at or under budget. Contracts for the reconstruction project will be delayed until Spring of 2021.
The project is currently running over budget by about $20 million, Eicher said in an email.
Eicher said the design team is also working to make sure spaces for beds can later be converted into rooms for programs as a forward-looking strategy for "when we are able to achieve enough long lasting systems change to permanently decrease the jail population."
The jail reconstruction plan includes building an eight-story tower on the parking lot behind the Downtown Public Safety Building jail and closing two jail facilities that are outdated.
The aging Ferris Huber Center, where minimum-security work-release prisoners stay, and the maximum-security cells in the City-County Building will be closed. The City-County Building jail, opened in the 1950s, has been described by Sheriff Dave Mahoney as dangerous and inhumane.
Eicher said some have questioned whether the consolidation project is still the right path given the county's collaboration with criminal justice partners to decrease the jail population during the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted that part of that collaboration has been pausing many court cases, and once those resume again the backlog will likely cause the jail population to increase.
"While much has changed this year, one thing that remains the same is that the City-County Building jail is inhumane and dangerous to individuals in our care, dangerous to workers, and does not reflect the values and environment that we strive for as a county," Eicher said. "Doing nothing is not an option."
Eicher said the delayed timeline for the jail should be used to push forward criminal justice reforms in the county, such as creating a mental health first responder program and restorative justice initiatives.
"Let’s use our time intentionally. Let’s implement reforms and restructure systems where we can," Eicher said. Let’s use our collective power as a board to influence our partners both in these systems and outside of these systems to build our vision of a truly just Dane County."
Photos: Madison erupts Monday in wake of Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison protests police shooting in Kenosha
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Frat visit
Dumpster fire
Burned dumpster
Vandalized bus stop
Dumpster fire
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.