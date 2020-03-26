Dane County Jail quarantining eight inmates with fevers

The Dane County Jail, which consists of three facilities, does not have an infirmary and lacks medical beds. Addressing medical and mental health care of inmates and minimizing solitary confinement have been driving factors in plans for a $148 million jail renovation project.

The jail is spread across three facilities: the downtown City-County and Public Safety buildings and the work-release Ferris Center near the Alliant Energy Center. As of Thursday, the jail population across all three facilities is 549 — a lower number that allows staff to move inmates around as needed.

In comparison, the jail population was 746 on March 10. The jail is considered full when 789 inmates are housed in the county's facilities, Schaffer said.

As of Wednesday, the sheriff’s office had 74 inmates at home on GPS monitoring.

Sheriff Dave Mahoney is “committed to getting as many inmates as possible released from the jail to minimize the risk of COVID-19 to inmates and staff,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

There are 20 segregation cells in the Public Safety Building and 24 segregation cells in the City-County Building, the oldest part of the jail that consultants recommended in 2016 be shut down with “due haste” because of the outdated conditions.