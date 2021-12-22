Dane County Jail project update: Discussions still ongoing, next big meeting likely in January

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said Nov. 17 that he wanted the County Board to have a proposal drafted this month to close the roughly $22 million budget gap in the jail project. A few days before the holidays, that still hasn't happened.
But discussions on what avenue to pursue to close the gap are ongoing, and the next big meeting on the process will likely happen in January, Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said Wednesday.
The current proposal would close two of the county’s jail facilities — the 1950s-era jail in the City-County Building and the aging Ferris Huber Center — with a new seven-story tower to be built behind the county’s third jail facility in the Public Safety Building, which would be renovated. That version of the project would deliver 922 beds for a projected total of $170 million, well above the $148 million the County Board has approved for it.
Eicher said she has been talking with county staff about which of several options would be the best way to cut costs. She met with the sheriff on Monday and planned to meet with Public Works staff Wednesday to iron out the more technical aspects of the options.
After those discussions are complete, Eicher said she'll call a County Board meeting for a presentation from staff on how the county can move forward.
"My anticipation is that we would be able to have a committee of the whole on this in January," Eicher said.
At that point, board members will draft proposals to scale back the project or dole out more funds for it, Eicher said. Anything that requires more funding would need a three-fourths majority to pass.
Parisi wants one of those measures on his desk to sign in January, but that's unlikely to happen because after a resolution or change order gets proposed it will have to go through the county committee process. No one had introduced a resolution on the jail as of Wednesday.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said Tuesday that his office would prefer cutting the tower from seven floors to six and keeping the renovations in the Public Safety Building for a total of 794 beds at $158.9 million. Cutting other renovations including parking, in-person visitation areas, diversion program space and a locker room for Huber inmates would cut the cost further.
Barrett said he would still want the seventh floor, and that could be accomplished through a separate bidding process.
But it's up to the board and the county executive to decide what direction to go in. Other options include scrapping Public Safety Building renovations — something Parisi said he's in favor of.
Those renovations include an infirmary and expanded kitchen, both of which would reduce the overall bed space in the building. Nixing them and cutting one floor from the tower would result in a 904-bed jail for roughly $155 million. Cutting two floors and the renovations would result in 842 beds for $138 million.
Barrett said he's concerned about cutting any beds from the jail project because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, the jail had 45 inmates who were infected with COVID-19 and another 147 who were quarantining.
"We’re seeing a drastic increase in our positives, where last week we were at zero," Barrett said. "We are out of space right now — and that’s with 1,013 beds."