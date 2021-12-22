Dane County Jail project update: Discussions still ongoing, next big meeting likely in January

"My anticipation is that we would be able to have a committee of the whole on this in January," Eicher said.

At that point, board members will draft proposals to scale back the project or dole out more funds for it, Eicher said. Anything that requires more funding would need a three-fourths majority to pass.

Parisi wants one of those measures on his desk to sign in January, but that's unlikely to happen because after a resolution or change order gets proposed it will have to go through the county committee process. No one had introduced a resolution on the jail as of Wednesday.

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said Tuesday that his office would prefer cutting the tower from seven floors to six and keeping the renovations in the Public Safety Building for a total of 794 beds at $158.9 million. Cutting other renovations including parking, in-person visitation areas, diversion program space and a locker room for Huber inmates would cut the cost further.

Barrett said he would still want the seventh floor, and that could be accomplished through a separate bidding process.