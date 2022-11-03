Dane County Jail project takes center stage again: Five-story proposal to get budget vote

As Dane County enters budget deliberations, dueling proposals for a consolidated Dane County Jail are once again trying to break an impasse on the long-stalled project.

One budget amendment would direct the county's architect to design a five-story jail, tying it with $500,000 to implement criminal justice reforms aimed at reducing the jail's population and its staggering racial disparities in the long term.

A five-story jail was rejected by supervisors in August, in part over criticism that reforms to curb the number of inmates weren't a guarantee and a smaller facility would lead to overcrowding.

A different budget amendment would move around $13.5 million from other county projects to close a funding gap on a six-story jail passed by the board in March. With significant turnover on the board since then, the board also rejected a new $10 million for that version of the jail in August.

The ultimate goal of the project is to close the outdated jail at the City-County Building, long considered inhumane, the South Side Ferris Center and consolidated the county's jail facilities in the Public Safety Building and a new tower.

Despite it's previous failure, the new five-story plan now has the backing of supervisors in key leadership roles, notably Board Chair Patrick Miles, 34th District, who voted against the five-story jail earlier this year.

The $500,000 built into the plan would go toward creating a weekend court, giving additional funding to county public defenders and expanding alternatives to youth incarceration among other reforms. The fifth floor of the facility would include a mezzanine for programming and services offered to inmates.

Unlike past jail proposals that have been a perennial County Board headache for years, the new option doesn't explicitly say how many beds the facility would have.

That's to prevent supervisors from getting hung up on a hard figure and focus on the goal of reducing racial disparities instead, said Sup. April Kigeya, 15th District. Supporters of the new plan prefer to have the architect design a five-floor facility then project how many beds could fit inside of it. The previous five-story proposal called for 725 beds

"It's got nothing to do with the number now," Kigeya said, saying she hopes the financial investment for reforms would garner the support of supervisors who say they want to change the criminal justice system and have backed a bigger jail.

The dueling jail plan, supported by the Dane County Sheriff's Office, would prevent any uncertainty about overcrowding, said sponsor Sup. Analiese Eicher, 3rd District.

Other spending included in the upcoming budget by County Executive Joe Parisi already guarantees a financial commitment to more criminal justice reforms too, Eicher said.

The 2023 budget will spend $700,000 to expand a crisis response program at the Sheriff's that sends mental health professional in lieu of law enforcement to some emergency calls.

Another line item puts $1.3 million into a 24/7 mental health treatment center that could complement crisis response programs since Dane County doesn't have such a facility.

"They've put out this five-story plan that just says 'hey, build a five-story tower and figure out what you want in it," Eicher said, cautioning that a five-story facility might not meet safety requirements and runs the risks of requiring the City-County Building jail to remain open to meet capacity needs.

To pay for Eicher's plan, the county would take $3.6 million from a jail space needs study and $9.9 million in borrowing from an airport terminal modernization project and a compressed natural gas trailer purchase.

The county hasn't had an update on the projected cost of the six-story jail since the early summer, said finance director Charles Hicklin. Eicher's plan has an additional $3.5 million built in to account for inflation and rising construction costs since then.

Regardless of the outcome, both plans are departures from the seven-story, $148 million tower first passed by supervisors in 2019.

Due to rising pandemic-era prices, that facility went millions over budget. In March, the board authorized $16 million to build the six-story jail. But that proposal went $10 million over budget two months after supervisors greenlighted it.

In August, supervisors failed to reach consensus on three jail options: the five-story facility, an extra $10 million for the six-story one or putting the $10 million to voters in a ballot referendum.

Kigeya said there's a likelihood even the five-story will exceed the $166 million million currently approved for the jail.

"We would run into that with anything," she said. "But at some point we have to get it built."

The board will hear public testimony on the jail amendments and its other budget amendments Thursday night starting after a regular meeting at 7 p.m.

The public will have the chance to testify on other amendments related to the jail and the criminal justice system during the meeting.

One amendment, backed by Sup. Heidi Wegleitner, 2nd District, would eliminate two Dane County Sheriff deputy positions to create a mental health crisis response position outside of Madison along with a 9-11 communications staffer to help coordinate those emergency calls.

Another amendment, sponsored by Sup. Richelle Andrae, 11th District, would spend nearly $359,000 to fund hotel housing for Dane County Jail inmates eligible for jail diversion programs but can't access them due to lack of secure housing.

Other amendments working their way through the budget process include:

$200,000 to further fund operations at Madison's homeless men's shelter

$1.5 million to close a funding gap for the Madison Public Market project

$4 million in additional funding for a county elections facility

$4 million to boost funding for the Dane County Affordable Housing Development fund

$250,000 for improving the seal exhibit at the Henry Vilas Zoo

This story will be updated.