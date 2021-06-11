Dane County Jail project needs city of Madison approval to move forward

The controversial $148 million Dane County Jail consolidation project is now hitting the city of Madison review process and will be considered in commission meetings over the next several weeks.

The major Downtown redevelopment, which would result in the closing of two county jail facilities and the construction of a new seven-story tower behind the third jail facility, can’t move forward without approval from the Madison City Council.

“Because it is obviously such a major proposal, it does require thorough city review under the zoning code,” said Ald. Mike Verveer, who represents the area on the council.

The project will first go to the Madison Urban Design Commission for a recommendation June 30. Unless the measure gets delayed, it will next be reviewed by the Plan Commission July 12 and go to the City Council for a final decision on July 20.

Even if the project ultimately gets approved, the process will likely be bumpy. When the Dane County Board authorized funding for the jail in June 2019, more than 50 protesters shut down the meeting with chants of “shame” and “build people not jails.”