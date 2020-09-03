Dane County jail project delayed over cost concerns

“It’s important to take a look at how we’re providing services and see what we can do to shift focus from the criminal justice system to some more human services-based interventions to support folks,” said Doyle, the Health & Human Needs Committee chair, at the time.

But Sheriff David Mahoney previously said that the initiatives used to decrease the jail population during the pandemic are not sustainable. Further, the jail floors in the City-County Building were recommended to close in 2016 due to the dangers they pose to inmates and staff.

“While much has changed this year, one thing that remains the same is that the City-County Building jail is inhumane and dangerous to individuals in our care, dangerous to workers, and does not reflect the values and environment that we strive for as a county,” Eicher said in the memo. “Doing nothing is not an option.”

In July, Eicher and Supervisor Shelia Stubbs, District 23, introduced a 14-part package of reform initiatives addressing criminal justice issues in an effort to improve racial equity.

“Let’s use our collective power as a board to influence our partners both in these systems and outside of these systems to build our vision of a truly just Dane County,” Eicher said.

