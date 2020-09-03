Dane County jail project delayed over cost concerns

Dane County's jail reconstruction project will be delayed several months as designers rework plans to rein in a budget overrun of about $20 million, Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said in a memo Thursday.
The District 3 supervisor also said in a letter to the Dane County Board that the time it will take to revise the $148 million project to meet financial constraints should not be spent idle. Instead, she said the board should consider implementing behavioral and restorative initiatives.
“But, to be clear, the coming months are not a time of waiting for the next jail vote, but rather a time to embrace and push forward reforms including behavioral health initiatives like CAHOOTS/STAR and a triage and restoration center, and further restorative justice measures like a community justice center,” Eicher said in the memo.
CAHOOTS and STAR are mental health ambulance models that provide a non-emergency response to someone who needs help and act as an alternative tool to law enforcement intervening in mental health crisis situations.
“We have the opportunity here to do this work as a collective and it’s going to take all of us in every sector of our community,” Eicher said.
In the memo, Eicher said that those working on the jail project believed they would need more funding for the project. The design team is working to keep the project at or below budget while adapting plans to create space that can be converted from inmate housing to program space if the jail population is permanently lowered.
“This project needs to come in at or under budget,” Eicher said.
Financial woes
This is not the first time cost worries have affected the project.
In the 2018 budget, Dane County approved a $76 million plan that would have brought all jail operations into an expanded Public Safety Building. In June 2019, Dane County approved additional funds — totaling $148 million — to construct a tower next to the Public Safety Building, 115 W. Doty St., in a county-owned parking lot facing West Wilson Street instead of building on top of it.
The additional funds and new tower were needed because the county found out that the Public Safety Building could not hold additional weight.
With a delay, contracts for the project won’t be ready until next March or April instead of in January. The County Board will be voting on the jail project contracts, and Public Protection & Judiciary and the Public Works & Transportation committees will be updated regularly, according to the memo.
Once the project is completed, the part of the jail located on the sixth and seventh floors of the City-County building downtown will close, the Ferris Center on the south side will be vacated and, ultimately, all jail facilities will be consolidated downtown.
It will also reduce the number of beds from 1,013 to 922.
Considering alternatives
Due to measures implemented to minimize infection, the jail population is lower than it was prior to the coronavirus pandemic. The jail population on March 1 was 735 compared to 559 on Sept. 3.
Earlier this summer, District 1 Supervisor Elizabeth Doyle introduced a resolution to halt plans for the jail project while implementing recommendations, like implementing virtual weekend court and lowering the average length of stay, to decrease the incarcerated population and minimize the role of law enforcement. County committees are reviewing that proposal.
“It’s important to take a look at how we’re providing services and see what we can do to shift focus from the criminal justice system to some more human services-based interventions to support folks,” said Doyle, the Health & Human Needs Committee chair, at the time.
But Sheriff David Mahoney previously said that the initiatives used to decrease the jail population during the pandemic are not sustainable. Further, the jail floors in the City-County Building were recommended to close in 2016 due to the dangers they pose to inmates and staff.
“While much has changed this year, one thing that remains the same is that the City-County Building jail is inhumane and dangerous to individuals in our care, dangerous to workers, and does not reflect the values and environment that we strive for as a county,” Eicher said in the memo. “Doing nothing is not an option.”
In July, Eicher and Supervisor Shelia Stubbs, District 23, introduced a 14-part package of reform initiatives addressing criminal justice issues in an effort to improve racial equity.
“Let’s use our collective power as a board to influence our partners both in these systems and outside of these systems to build our vision of a truly just Dane County,” Eicher said.
