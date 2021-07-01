Dane County Jail project delayed again, could get redesigned due to ‘skyrocketing’ costs

The $148 million Dane County Jail project is getting delayed yet again and could face another redesign as skyrocketing construction costs are expected to push the development millions of dollars over budget.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal that the rising costs have caused him to rethink the project plans and ask the city of Madison to delay its consideration of the proposal until September. The city review process was supposed to start this week.
“Across the nation, we’re seeing building costs skyrocket,” Parisi said. “This project is already a very expensive proposal. Even another 10% in the construction phase — which I think would be a conservative estimate — would be another $10, $12 million dollars. And that’s frankly just too much.”
Under current plans, the major Downtown redevelopment would result in the closing of two of the county’s jail facilities — the 1950s-era City-County Building jail and the aging Ferris Huber Center — and the construction of a seven-story tower behind the county’s third jail facility, the Public Safety Building.
Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said the City-County Building jail, which has steel bars and nowhere to medically isolate inmates, is “inhumane” and “unsafe” for those in custody.
While the City-County Building jail needs to close, Parisi said he would be open to keeping the Ferris Huber Center and potentially redesigning the new jail tower to cut costs.
“There’s a potential that the final project may look different than the one as designed today,” Parisi said. “It seemed to me to make sense to pause the city process until September.”
By then, Parisi said he’ll know more about how the development should proceed. He expects Mead & Hunt to come up with a new estimate for the total cost of the project within a few months.
A group of consultants also plan to study the jail consolidation project, ways to cut costs, whether keeping the Ferris Center open would help and potential options for redesigning the tower, Parisi said.
On Wednesday, Dane County’s Personnel and Finance Committee unanimously recommended giving $55,000 to the JFA Institute to conduct the analysis. The JFA Institute is a national nonprofit that works with federal, state and local governments to improve criminal justice systems. The group has worked with Dane County before.
The study would also include an analysis of population trends in the Dane County Jail, drivers of growth and policies that could keep the population low. Parisi said that includes looking at how the planned Triage and Restoration Center, and alternative to jail for those in mental health crises or involved in other nonviolent emergencies, could provide a future cut the jail population.
Eicher said the population analysis goes "hand in hand" with the design review because if the JFA Institute determines ways to permanently lower the jail population, the capacity of the new jail could be reduced.
If the Dane County Board approves the study, the design feedback would be completed within 90 days. The rest of the analysis would take a year.
Once the county gets more information in September, the jail consolidation could go a number of ways. Eicher said it's a "variable situation."
The County Board could consider a budget amendment to put more money toward the project so it can move forward as planned. The county could pay to redesign the tower to bring the overall project cost back within the $148 million budget. Or the county could wait it out and see if construction costs go back down.
From June 2020 to May 2021, the cost of plywood has increased 89.5%, the cost of lumber 88.6% and steel 17.5%, according to a letter Mead & Hunt principal David Way sent county leaders May 28. Labor costs are also increasing because of low supply.
Way said it's possible construction bids for the project will be "substantially higher" than the $148 million budget.
The county already had to redesign the project from an eight-story tower into a seven-story one to keep it within budget last fall. And that was before it became, as Parisi put it, one of the "most expensive times to build in our history."
While a lot is uncertain about the future of the jail project, Parisi said there's one thing he feels strongly about: Unless construction costs go down significantly, the current design will need to change.
“I just don’t see how we can proceed on the path we were on,” he said.