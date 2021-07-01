Dane County Jail project delayed again, could get redesigned due to ‘skyrocketing’ costs

Eicher said the population analysis goes "hand in hand" with the design review because if the JFA Institute determines ways to permanently lower the jail population, the capacity of the new jail could be reduced.

If the Dane County Board approves the study, the design feedback would be completed within 90 days. The rest of the analysis would take a year.

Once the county gets more information in September, the jail consolidation could go a number of ways. Eicher said it's a "variable situation."

The County Board could consider a budget amendment to put more money toward the project so it can move forward as planned. The county could pay to redesign the tower to bring the overall project cost back within the $148 million budget. Or the county could wait it out and see if construction costs go back down.

From June 2020 to May 2021, the cost of plywood has increased 89.5%, the cost of lumber 88.6% and steel 17.5%, according to a letter Mead & Hunt principal David Way sent county leaders May 28. Labor costs are also increasing because of low supply.

Way said it's possible construction bids for the project will be "substantially higher" than the $148 million budget.