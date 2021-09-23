Dane County Jail project $22 million over budget, group says cutting 2 floors an option

The Dane County Jail project is $22 million over budget, but cutting two floors from a proposed seven-story tower is a feasible option for bringing the cost down as long as the jail population remains low, consultants from an independent criminal justice research group said Thursday.
For the last few months, the JFA Institute has been conducting an analysis of the jail project to find ways to cut costs and decrease the jail population. Dane County officials sought guidance from the group after learning that "skyrocketing" construction costs would again push the jail redevelopment millions of dollars over budget.
"Right now the county does not have enough money to go ahead with the project," JFA Institute researcher James Austin told the Dane County Criminal Justice Council in a presentation Thursday.
The JFA Institute estimates the total cost of the jail consolidation project to be at $170.1 million, much higher than the $148 million the County Board has approved for the project.
The county needs to either scale back the plans or approve more spending for the development, Austin said.
Under current plans, the major Downtown redevelopment would result in the closing of two of the county’s jail facilities — the 1950s-era jail in the City-County Building and the aging Ferris Huber Center — and the construction of a seven-story tower behind the county’s third jail facility in the Public Safety Building.
Austin said the City-County Building jail is an "antiquated facility" that "needs to be closed."
Between the tower and the Public Safety Building, the new jail would have 922 beds.
Austin's group recommended modifying design plans to be flexible so the county can more forward with a five-story tower, but add more floors if needed. Costs for the three options would be:
- $146.4 million for a five-story tower and Public Safety Building renovations with a total of 666 beds.
- $158.9 million for a six-story tower and Public Safety Building renovations with a total of 794 beds.
- $170.1 million for a seven-story tower and Public Safety Building renovations with a total of 922 beds.
Under the JFA Institute's recommendations, the county should pick what option to pursue based on jail population levels in July 2022.
If the jail population exceeds 600 by July, the county should authorize funding for a sixth floor, Austin said. If the jail population rises above 700 by that time, the county should authorize funding to construct the seventh floor, he said.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the under-roof population of the Dane County Jail dropped from around 750 in early March 2020 to 430 in the first few weeks of the pandemic because of efforts taken by law enforcement, judges, prosecutors and other criminal justice actors to reduce the population to help keep inmates safe from the coronavirus.
Now the number of inmates has been bouncing around in the low to mid-500s, according to the JFA Institute's analysis.
"The question is will this be sustained or will it rebound back to the higher levels?" Austin said.
Part of the reason for the drop, Austin said, is a drop in crime during the pandemic. Although homicides and shootings have increased, there has been a sharp decrease in property crimes, such as burglary and theft, and other nonviolent offenses. Austin said those lesser crimes are what drive up the jail population, so a long-term decrease could be possible in Dane County.
Sup. Maureen McCarville, 22nd District, questioned whether that trend would continue when Dane County is the fastest-growing county in Wisconsin. She said more people likely means more crime in the future.
But Austin said that population growth is being driven by an aging population who don't usually commit crimes. The group that's highly likely to get arrested — men ages 15 to 29 — is "not growing," Austin said.
To keep the Dane County Jail population low, Austin said, the JFA Institute recommended the county implement the following population control measures by December:
- No longer jail people who are released on Huber for work and instead put them on electronic monitoring.
- Move all young inmates to the Juvenile Detention Center.
- Cancel contract to hold federal inmates.
- Fund a crisis stabilization center to hold people facing mental health and substance abuse emergencies.
- Create a jail population review panel to periodically look at everyone who's been in jail for more than 120 days and see who can be released.
Austin said it's also important to keep up some of the changes that were made during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as law enforcement issuing citations instead of arresting someone.
"I tell county people, you can choose the size of your jail population," Austin said. "If you want to stay at 550 or within that range, can you do it? Absolutely you can. Will Dane County do it? I don’t know."
Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said to achieve a permanent reduction to the jail population, "it's going to pretty much take everybody."