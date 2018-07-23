The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is looking to purchase full body scanners that would help jail staff confiscate drugs and other contraband before they enter the facility.
When inmates are brought to the jail’s booking area, they are searched thoroughly, Capt. Tim Ritter said. However, he said scanners would be able to detect drugs that have been secreted in body cavities.
“If they swallow a bag of heroin, a balloon of heroin, just before they're arrested, normally that would work through the body the following the day,” Ritter said. “If they have a balloon of heroin, they’re overdosing in our jail.”
Dane County's approved 2018 budget includes $250,000 for a full body scanner. Administrative manager Michelle DeForest said the jail plans on purchasing two scanners that cost approximately $100,000 each.
Ritter said one will be used at the entrance for inmates with work release privileges and the other will be located at intake for all people entering the jail.
He said the hope is that the scanners, similar to what an airline passenger would walk through, would help jail staff stop heroin, fentanyl and any other drugs coming in and reduce the number of overdose incidents.
"We’re experiencing the same opioid epidemic as the rest of the country, so in an effort to cut down on the incidents of drug overdoses in the jail, we are purchasing the body scanner," Ritter said.
Narcan, the brand name for the narcotic overdose reversal medication that can block the effect of opioids, was first used in the Dane County Jail in the fall of 2015. Since then, the number of incidents requiring the use of Narcan have increased each year.
Narcan has been used in the jail 12 times in 2018, administrative manager Michelle DeForest said. There was one incident requiring Narcan in 2015, three in 2016 and six in 2017, spokesperson Elise Schaffer said.
Narcan is kept in the medical staff area of the jail or in the booking room, Schaffer said. Deputies do not carry Narcan with them.