Nearly every inmate entering the Dane County Jail will soon be required to undergo a full body scan as part of the booking and intake process to circumvent contraband entering the facility.
The full body scanners, similar to what passengers go through at airport security, are located in the main booking area and at the entrance for inmates who have permission to leave the jail for work, job training or medical appointments.
Dane County Sheriff’s Office officials hope the scanner and its required use will act as a deterrent to smuggling drugs and weapons into the facility. Capt. Tim Schuetz said mitigating the opioid epidemic influenced the office to implement the scanners.
“There’s only so much a pat down search can discover and any time anyone tries to consume anything internally, there's really no chance of us locating it,” Schuetz said.
Narcan, the brand name for the narcotic overdose reversal medication that can block the effect of opioids, was first used in the Dane County Jail in the fall of 2015. Since then, the number of incidents requiring the use of Narcan have increased each year.
As of July, Narcan, a narcotic overdose reversal medication, had been used in the jail 12 times in 2018, administrative manager Michelle DeForest said. There was one incident requiring Narcan in 2015, three in 2016 and six in 2017, spokesperson Elise Schaffer said.
The NUCTECH body inspection systems, purchased for $97,500 each, are large, with one machine filling an entire room in the booking area of the jail. Inmates will stand sidewise on a conveyor belt, which will bring the person underneath the scanning apparatus.
The machine’s software will record the person’s fingerprint and a digital photograph, which will be used to identify the individual in the future.
Schuetz said the scanners will be up and running after deputies are trained to use the equipment, and the state Department of Health approves their use in the jail. Approval from the health department is needed due to the low levels of radiation that the machines emit.
The radiation dose in the jail will be as low as reasonably achievable, according to the sheriff’s office. Pregnant women and juveniles will not be subjected to body scans because of the radiation exposure.
Jamie Turco, chief training officer with NUCTECH, said the amount of radiation emitted by the machines is less than what a passenger is exposed to on a two-hour plane ride.
In addition to tracking when contraband is found, the machine’s software will record the radiation dosages for each individual. If someone is exposed to a maximum amount of radiation, the machine will not allow a scan to be performed.
Turco said body scanners are “the future” of security in corrections facilities.
“In 10 years, if you don’t have this machine, you’re behind the times, and frankly you’re a dangerous jail,” Turco said.