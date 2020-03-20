You are the owner of this article.
Dane County issues hiring freeze effective immediately amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic
Dane County issues hiring freeze effective immediately amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

Cancellations, hospital updates and more: Keep up with the latest local news on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic
2020-03-15-Health Presser 5-03152020153216 (copy)

The hiring freeze does not apply to critical roles, such as janitorial positions, sheriff deputies, child protective social workers and election staff. Other roles will be subject to an appeals process to help prioritize the most critical for county operations.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Tuesday a freeze on county hiring effective immediately.

The hiring freeze does not apply to roles critical to the ongoing response to the new coronavirus, Parisi said, including janitorial positions and sheriff deputies. Other roles will be subject to an appeals process to help prioritize the most critical for county operations.

"These are historic times," Parisi said. "We face a challenge unlike none we have experienced in this modern era."

Parisi said the hiring freeze comes in the context of the county's budget being "one of the casualties" of the COVID-19 pandemic as key revenue sources are drained.

