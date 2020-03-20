Dane County issues hiring freeze effective immediately amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Tuesday a freeze on county hiring effective immediately.
The hiring freeze does not apply to roles critical to the ongoing response to the new coronavirus, Parisi said, including janitorial positions and sheriff deputies. Other roles will be subject to an appeals process to help prioritize the most critical for county operations.
"These are historic times," Parisi said. "We face a challenge unlike none we have experienced in this modern era."
Parisi said the hiring freeze comes in the context of the county's budget being "one of the casualties" of the COVID-19 pandemic as key revenue sources are drained.
