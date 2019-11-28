Starting next winter, Dane County will begin using a new type of snowplow, towed behind a truck, that allows one truck to clear two lanes of highway at the same time.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi included $2 million in the 2020 budget to purchase four tow plows and heavy duty quad-axle trucks. The new snowplow technology will improve the county’s ability to keep traffic moving on the Beltline and Interstate during winter storms.
“It takes teamwork and coordination on behalf of our snowplow drivers to help maintain public safety on our roads all winter long,” Parisi said in a statement.
Keeping Dane County’s roads clear during the winter is more difficult due to a growing population and the need for more multi-lane highways, according to Parisi. The upcoming completion of the Verona Road expansion project, continued work to widen the interstate highways and the potential use of shoulders on the Beltline during peak travel times adds to the complexity.
“My 2020 budget includes the investments we need to keep pace with our growing infrastructure and clear our roads of ice and snow during major winter weather events,” Parisi said.
Parisi also included $1.4 million to purchase four more tri-axle highway trucks to help clear roads.