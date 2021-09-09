Dane County indoor mask mandate to curb COVID-19 extended until Oct. 8

Ahead of its expiration date next week, Public Health Madison & Dane County announced the indoor mask mandate will continue into October.
The new order, which will take effect Friday and expire Oct. 8, is nearly identical to the current face covering rule that requires everyone age 2 and older to wear a mask when inside with other people outside of their household.
“At this point in the pandemic, we all know how to help stop the spread of illness, by getting vaccinated, wearing masks indoors, going outdoors when you can, and distancing yourself from others,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. “We ask people and businesses to consider the goal of this order and encourage everyone to follow these common-sense precautions.”
Notably, the new order includes exemptions for playing a wind instrument that has a bell cover and while presenting or performing in front of an audience.
For wind instrument musicians and other performers, individuals must be six feet apart at all times. During performances, everyone at the event must be fully vaccinated, which means two weeks after a person’s second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after the first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“We highly encourage all performing arts to consider all the ways in which they can reduce disease transmission, especially as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread in Dane County,” Public Health Madison & Dane County's Janel Heinrich said.
The new exemptions follow frustration from some in the the arts community over what they saw as an “inconsistent” mask order.
For Forward Theater Company, the change comes in the nick of time, as the company starts performances Thursday night of its new production, "Mom, How Did You Meet The Beatles?"
"We are so grateful to everyone at Dane County Public Health for including an exemption for performing artists in their latest masking order," Forward artistic director Jennifer Uphoff Gray said. "With the extensive precautions adopted by our industry in order to return to safely making art together, we believe this is a reasonable step that we and our audiences are so relieved to see taken. This new order helps us and the rest of our colleagues in this industry return to work."
Earlier this month, Heinrich said that the goal of the masking mandate is to see COVID-19 cases stabilize and hopefully decline.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, Dane County is in high disease transmission.
The rate of cases in Dane County has surged since the Delta variant took off locally. On July 19, the 7-day average number of cases was 19. That number increased by 382% to 91.6 Aug. 12. The number of people in Dane County hospitals with COVID is currently about three times higher than in July.
“We anticipate seeing more outbreaks and disease transmission as the weather gets colder and schools and universities return to in-person learning,” Board of Health chairperson Jerry Halverson said in the statement. “Our high level of vaccine coverage in combination with the continued face covering order will hopefully continue to mean that cases in Dane County stay below the state average.”
Currently, 84% of Dane County’s eligible population, 12 years old and older, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to Public Health. An estimated 75,000 eligible Dane County residents are not yet vaccinated.
“It is imperative that everyone who is eligible get vaccinated to protect our county from increased hospitalizations and death,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in the statement. “I appreciate the work our arts community has done to make sure that audiences and performers are vaccinated. Together, we can support our economy and culture while protecting public health.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.