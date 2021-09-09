Dane County indoor mask mandate to curb COVID-19 extended until Oct. 8

Earlier this month, Heinrich said that the goal of the masking mandate is to see COVID-19 cases stabilize and hopefully decline.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Dane County is in high disease transmission.

The rate of cases in Dane County has surged since the Delta variant took off locally. On July 19, the 7-day average number of cases was 19. That number increased by 382% to 91.6 Aug. 12. The number of people in Dane County hospitals with COVID is currently about three times higher than in July.

“We anticipate seeing more outbreaks and disease transmission as the weather gets colder and schools and universities return to in-person learning,” Board of Health chairperson Jerry Halverson said in the statement. “Our high level of vaccine coverage in combination with the continued face covering order will hopefully continue to mean that cases in Dane County stay below the state average.”

Currently, 84% of Dane County’s eligible population, 12 years old and older, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to Public Health. An estimated 75,000 eligible Dane County residents are not yet vaccinated.

“It is imperative that everyone who is eligible get vaccinated to protect our county from increased hospitalizations and death,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in the statement. “I appreciate the work our arts community has done to make sure that audiences and performers are vaccinated. Together, we can support our economy and culture while protecting public health.”

