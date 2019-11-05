After reviewing Dane County’s mental health and substance use programs, a consultant firm found that the county lacks services for crisis care and could benefit from centralized services that address a full spectrum of behavioral health needs.
The recommendation to develop additional services to reduce gaps in crisis care was one of seven that the Public Consulting Group identified in a report developed after about seven months of study. The report contains an analysis of data from the Wisconsin Health Information Organization, which includes information from public and private providers.
Dane County Board Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner, District 2, said the report’s findings validate what the county has known about the behavioral health services that are available — or not offered — in the community.
“We don’t have a true continuum of services, and there are significant gaps,” Wegleitner said. “Addressing these gaps requires resources.”
One of these gaps is the lack of 23-hour observation beds, according to the consultant. This service provides those in severe distress with short-term, intensive treatment in a safe setting that is less restrictive than a hospital.
Having these beds available could also reduce emergency room and inpatient care for behavioral health crises, according to the report.
Public Consulting Group also offered the following recommendations to improve Dane County’s behavioral health care system:
- Maximize capacity through better facility and provider coordination. To do this, the consultants recommend conducting a root cause analysis to determine why some facilities are underutilized.
- Establish formal partnerships between providers and facilities.
- Improve access to care for underserved populations.
- Increase diversion options, specifically models that are focused on mental health or co-occurring disorders.
- Extend crisis response to rural areas.
- Develop infrastructure for cross sector data-driven decision making.
The county adopted funding for mental health services review as a contingent of approving an initial $76 million in the 2018 budget to renovate the Dane County Jail.
The county finalized a contract with Public Consulting Group for $140,000 in March. The Dane County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hear a presentation on the findings Nov. 21.
“It’s an important piece of information we’ve got, but we’ve got more work to do in this area,” Dane County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan said.
Anna Moffit, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness’ Dane County chapter, said the report is a “positive first step” in identifying needs in the county.
“As much as Dane County is a leader in many ways in mental health, I still think there is a mental health crisis,” Moffit said.
A major need in the county is to improve collaboration across service delivery systems, Moffit said.
“When you get into the system, each system has their own language and their own players and their own procedures, so it can just be really overwhelming for people,” she said. “If you’re living with significant, severe and persistent mental illness or substance use disorders, you are really working across these systems.”
Crisis care
Dane County has grappled with how to treat community members who need services for their mental health conditions and substance use disorders. More people are also using crisis services, according to the report.
Though crisis services represent a small portion of what the county's Department of Human Services offers, the number of unique individuals accessing mental health crisis services paid through DHS increased 77% from 2017 to 2018, according to the report.
Many individuals who experience mental health crises are also caught up in local law enforcement. When this happens, people are taken to jail or to the nearest mental health institute, which is two hours away.
After hours, those experiencing mental health crises often end up in the emergency room.
“The Emergency Department environment can be chaotic and is not conducive to deescalating behavioral health crises and those staffing EDs are not necessarily been trained to respond to behavioral health crises, focusing on the individual’s clinical needs and potentially contributing to the individual’s trauma,” according to the report.
A crisis restoration center could provide a place where those who need emergency services could be stabilized and connected to services. Cities that have crisis restoration centers, such as San Antonio and Tucson, provide 24-access to crisis care.
The consultant recommended that Dane County create a “roadmap” to implement 23-hour observation beds, 24/7 crisis care, dedicated law enforcement drop off for crisis care and programs that integrate co-occurring substance use and mental health treatment.
Wegleitner said the report makes the case for enhanced crisis stabilization services and funds in addition to 24/7 access and coordinated entry into the system. In practice, fully implementing the report’s recommendation on crisis care would require coordination between county government and facilities that offer services, finding a location for new services and extending areas of existing facilities.
“It requires not just one time funding but a continuous ongoing commitment to having a health care system that doesn’t leave people behind, meets people where they are and offer services when they’re ready,” Wegleitner said.
Corrigan said it could be beneficial to determine how to work with emergency departments to better connect with people and how to improve the coordination of county services.
“In the big picture of figuring out how we do this crisis restoration center, we’re going to have to have partners,” Corrigan said.
Dane County funds approximately $63 million in mental health services. Executive Joe Parisi included an additional $865,000 in his 2020 budget proposal to continue the county’s ongoing work addressing mental health and addiction recovery.
This funding includes a $500,000 grant program designed to enhance community-based mental health and addiction services, which could increase to $1 million under an amendment sponsored by Supervisor Hayley Young. This amendment also calls for a public strategic process to gather input on the behavioral health needs study.
Wegleitner also urged the county to address services like housing and case management that keeps people out of emergency behavioral health situations.
“If we don’t also invest in the higher intense interventions and services, people will keep coming back into crisis,” Wegleitner said.