After 46 years of working for Dane County, Director of Human Services Lynn Green is retiring as one of the longest serving employees in county government.
Green has served as director of the department since 2002, but began her work in human services as a social worker in 1972. She became the administrator for the Division of Children, Youth and Families in 2000. Prior to working for the county, she worked for the state of Wisconsin in adoption and foster care work.
"It’s been my life," Green said. "Doing human services work in Dane County is an absolute dream. The people here are so committed to quality of life and caring about people who need assistance with their needs."
Green made the decision to retire based on the state of the department, including a changeover in administrators, the transition to Family Care complete and the near complete 2019 budget proposal.
"It’s a perfect time for somebody to come in, get a chance to get their feet wet and steer the department into the future," Green said. "The department is what I care about and the people we serve."
Green does not have a set retirement date and hopes to help transition a new person into the position. Dane County will be conducting a nationwide search to fill the director role.
As director, Green oversaw the Children Come First initiative, Joining Forces for Families, Early Childhood Initiative programs and school-based mental-health initiative. Green also managed 17 department budgets during her career for the Human Services Department, which received more than half of Dane County’s budget in 2018.
“Over four decades, Lynn Green has touched countless lives through her work with the Department of Human Services, navigating the ever-changing human services landscape with a steady hand and a deep dedication to our most vulnerable,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “I wish her and her family the very best in her retirement.”
The human services department supports a number of services the county funds, including the Neighborhood Intervention Program, Restorative Justice program, immigration services, overnight and day shelter for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
The department also provides federal- and state-mandated services, including child protective services, foster care, behavioral health, services for individuals with disabilities, the Badger Prairie Health Care Center and economic assistance programs.
Over her time in human services work, Green said the growth in poverty is the most drastic change and declared it the "issue we have to tackle."
"What I’m seeing is that poverty impacts just so many areas of what we do from people dealing with stress, anxiety, and mental health issues, child abuse because of frustration, homelessness...poverty is just an overriding factor for people," Green said.