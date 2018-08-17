The director of the Dane County Department of Human Services, which oversees over half of the county’s half-billion-dollar budget, is retiring.
Lynn Green has announced she will be retiring sometime in the coming months.
Green has worked in county government for 46 years.
“Over four decades, Lynn has touched countless lives through her work with the Department of Human Services, navigating the ever-changing human services landscape with a steady hand and a deep dedication to our most vulnerable,” said County Executive Joe Parisi.
Green, 72, started her work with the county in 1972 as a social worker. She became administrator for the Division of Children, Youth and Families in 2000 and became director of Human Services two years later.
She’s overseen some of the bigger changes in the department by striving for client-centered, community-based programs to address the needs of the individual and the root causes of problems.
Green pushed for initiatives helping children and families, such as Children Come First, Joining Forces for Families and the Early Childhood Initiative.
A nationwide search for Green’s successor will be conducted.