Dane County human services chief resigns, cites sour relationship with Board

The head of Dane County's Department of Human Services has resigned, saying she was driven to the decision in part by the County Board's favoritism for organized labor over management.

In an email sent to supervisors on Thursday, Shawn Tessman said the board routinely shows "inherent mistrust and disrespect" for county managers.

Her resignation comes amid strained relations between union leaders and county administration over addressing workplace environment complaints. Despite the opposition of county officials and management, the board voted in June to hire a retired judge to investigate accusations of racism, retaliation and mistreatment of animals against management at the Vilas Zoo.

"It is obvious to me that (employee group) opinions are taken and revered as fact and treated as such without the benefit of hearing from management or considering that the (employee group) opinion represents only one version of the truth," Tessman wrote in her email.

"I believe you all have more intellectual sophistication than that," she said.

Last week, the board voted against reclassifying two social worker positions as case managers in the Department of Human Services. The department requested the change so that they could better attract a more diverse pool of candidates.

Supervisors denied the proposal because they said it would create a pay disparity between positions that are effectively doing the same work.

"The dissonance between being entrusted with day-to-day administration of $250 million in programming resources while also not being respected enough to be asked for an opinion on the department's attempts to diversify our staff is nothing short of stupefying," Tessman said.

In a separate email announcing her resignation to human services staff, Tessman did not mention her relationship with the board, but cited the job's strain on her physical and mental health and her work-life balance.

Tessman first became human services director in 2019.

A spokesperson for County Executive Joe Parisi did not respond to a request for comment on Tessman's resignation.

Miles responds

Board Chair Patrick Miles said he was surprised by Tessman's feelings toward the board. For Miles, better communication could be a start to improving the relationship between county managers and the board. Often, department heads make decisions without first sharing information to county committees, Miles noted.

"My expectation from our department heads is to respect the oversight that our standing committees, the County Board has over our budget priorities," Miles said.

"A lot of these conflicts can be prevented the earlier the committees and supervisors are informed about some of these larger decisions and seeking input," the chair said.

New option

To counter the influence of organized labor, county managers are currently being surveyed on whether they want to form their own employee group.

"I think in the last budget go-around the employee groups were very strong," said Dan Lowndes, the county's risk manager who serves as president of its managerial advisory council.

"So we'll see if this is a possible solution to have a unified voice," he said.

Still, Tessman's email to the board points to the growing difficulties in how the county is handling conflict among labor, managers, top officials and the board over workplace issues.

"I'm not sure where or why things went off the rails in terms of the inherent mistrust and disrespect that now get routinely displayed, but I cannot emphasize enough how corrosive and caustic and demoralizing it is to the people who are leading county services," Tessman wrote.