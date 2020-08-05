Dane County helps make mental and behavioral health services more accessible to youth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Wednesday several recipients of a grant program targeted at making behavioral health services more accessible to youth.

The county will give five neighborhood and community centers $25,000 each for 2020 through the Behavioral Health Community Center grant program, Parisi said. An additional $50,000 will be distributed to each of the centers in 2021 pending approval from the Dane County Board.

The grants will allow these centers to work with community partners and have the ability to identify and respond to the mental and behavioral health needs of youth in their area. Recipients will address stigma related to mental and behavioral health by providing education and messaging through youth-led projects and workshops.

"Neighborhood and community centers see firsthand the effects of mental health challenges and trauma on young people," Parisi said. "By meeting youth where they already gather, we hope to bring important services straight to them and in a place they already feel comfortable."

The grant recipients are:

Goodman Community Center, which will partner with Anesis Counseling Center to offer individual and group counseling services to middle and high school youth.

Deerfield Community Center, which will partner with Catholic Charities to offer case management, individual support and referrals to elementary age youth.

Bayview Foundation, which will hire a social worker to provide one-on-one case management and group programming for middle and high school youth.

Lussier Community Education Center, which will also partner with Anesis Counseling Center to offer individual counseling and therapeutic groups to middle and high school youth.

Kennedy Heights Neighborhood Center, which will partner with the Rainbow Project to provide on-site behavioral health referrals, support and case management services to fourth- and fifth-graders.

