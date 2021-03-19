Dane County health officials: Fully vaccinated can get close, ditch the masks

For the first time in months, Dane County public health officials are saying some people who don’t live together can take off their masks and get up close and personal.

As part of an amendment to its latest COVID-19-related emergency order, Public Health Madison and Dane County said Thursday that while indoors, fully vaccinated people don’t need to mask up or remain 6 feet away from other fully vaccinated people, or from unvaccinated people who are from another household but not at high risk for getting seriously ill from the virus.

Depending on the extent people have been following the old rules, the new ones vastly expand the opportunities for, say, grandparents to visit their grandchildren.

The new local guidance reflects new national guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on March 8. People are considered fully vaccinated when it has been at least two weeks since they have received the second dose in the two-dose series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or at least two weeks since they have received the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.