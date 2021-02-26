Dane County groups optimistic, cautious about community justice center

“If the planning, development and implementation is left to the people who are currently in charge of the system, then there’s no reason to expect the community justice center will be effective,” JustDane executive director Linda Ketcham said.

Alex Booker of Urban Triage encouraged the county to consider how people who are already pushing for changes in the criminal justice system in the community to be involved in the new center.

Booker also said there’s concern that the mission of the center will remain constant even as leadership turns over.

“They just really want to make sure it’s done correctly the first time and that there's actual longevity,” Booker said.

Additionally, Booker suggested the center offer restorative practices, transformative education, wellness, therapy and even a community pharmacy.

The seventh organization, Families Back to the Table, also hosted conversations but was not at the meeting Thursday. The group shared in a memo that community members worry about putting their trust in yet another program that may not serve them effectively.

