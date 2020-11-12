Dane County groups announce $11.8 million raised for new housing development fund

The first use of the fund will be $900,000 to fill a gap in funding for a 39-unit apartment complex on University Avenue in Middleton.

Middleton Mayor Gurdip Brar said he was grateful that his city was picked for the first project. He said the location along the bus route and across from the shopping center is the "perfect place" for the lower-cost housing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Without this money, this project has been sitting there almost six months, and it would not have happened," Brar said.

The 14 groups that invested in the fund include local businesses, foundations and banks. In a new model for raising housing funds, the investors will gain a "modest" profit from the housing developments over time, Heinemann said.

"By offering a modest return on investment versus asking for a donation, we’re creating a win-win situation for our investors and for our community," Heinemann said.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the Workforce Housing Fund "perfectly compliments" other efforts already underway in the county to create housing geared toward those with even lower incomes.

Moe said the initiative provides support for lower middle-class families who normally don't get assistance.