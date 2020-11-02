Dane County finance committee to take up 2021 budget

In the next step of developing the 2021 budget, Dane County’s finance committee will consider proposed changes to Executive Joe Parisi’s capital and operating spending proposals Monday.

The proposed changes reflect investments in human services, affordable housing and racial justice amid a challenging financial outlook caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Even though there’s not a lot of new initiatives in it, we’re doubling down on the investments I think are really important — and even more so — both in the times of a pandemic and the heightened awareness of some of the social and racial inequities,” Personnel and Finance Committee Chair Patrick Miles said. “Some of these investments in mental health and in housing are our effort in trying to invoke some change.”

At the beginning of October, Parisi announced a $615.5 million operating budget and $71.6 million capital budget proposal that largely continued services but also used $15 million of the county’s rainy day fund. If adopted, the budget would increase property taxes on the average home by $30.18, stemming from a 3.4% levy increase.