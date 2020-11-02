Dane County finance committee to take up 2021 budget Monday

In the next step of developing the 2021 budget, Dane County’s finance committee will consider proposed changes to Executive Joe Parisi’s capital and operating spending proposals Monday.
The proposed changes reflect investments in human services, affordable housing and racial justice amid a challenging financial outlook caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Even though there’s not a lot of new initiatives in it, we’re doubling down on the investments I think are really important — and even more so — both in the times of a pandemic and the heightened awareness of some of the social and racial inequities,” Personnel and Finance Committee Chair Patrick Miles said. “Some of these investments in mental health and in housing are our effort in trying to invoke some change.”
At the beginning of October, Parisi announced a $615.5 million operating budget and $71.6 million capital budget proposal that largely continued services but also used $15 million of the county’s rainy day fund. If adopted, the budget would increase property taxes on the average home by $30.18, stemming from a 3.4% levy increase.
Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said she thought Parisi’s proposal was positive and was also impressed with the “thoughtful” amendments offered by supervisors. Though Dane County is not immune to the economic challenges created by the pandemic, Eicher said the proposed spending plans set up the county to “ continue to respond to needs in the community in 2021.”
This budget year stands in contrast to several years of strong economic growth in Dane County. Dane County’s budget typically plans for approximately $68 million in sales tax revenue, but this year, sales tax collections are expected to end the year down almost $12 million.
“The one really great thing about this budget is that we are incredibly lucky in Dane County because of how we've prepared for times like these that we are able to maintain services," Eicher said.
Some of the proposed amendments that will be considered by the county’s finance committee continue to build on investment in key areas.
For example, one amendment sponsored by 17 of 37 Dane County Board Supervisors would add $82,000 for an additional crisis worker who would be assigned to street-level support and dedicated to the Sheriff’s Office.
Another operating budget amendment pledges support for public safety communications necessary to implement a behavioral health first responder initiative proposed to be piloted by the city of Madison.
“Given some of the social issues we’ve been seeing our country wrestle with over this last year, our investment in these types of things is a strong expression of our response to provide the kind of resources that are needed where it’s not always appropriate to have law enforcement,” Miles said.
One amendment would decrease spending by $90,400 in the Sheriff's Office by removing funding for two of 15 pre-hire deputy positions, which are meant to minimize overtime costs.
Capital budget
On the capital budget side, two amendments address affordable housing. The first would add $1.35 million for a mixed-use project at 1402 S. Park St. (the former Truman Olson site, which includes a grocery store.
This project, which would provide 150 affordable housing units, did not receive funding through the county’s affordable housing development fund, and the amendment would provide the same amount requested through that process.
Another amendment would add $1 million to the $6 million for the affordable housing development fund included in Parisi’s proposal.
The committee meets virtually Monday at 5:30 p.m., and the proposed amendments are attached to the agenda. Members of the public can attend via Zoom or by calling one of the following numbers — 1-833-548-0276; 1-833-548-0282; 1-888-788-0099 — using Webinar ID: 859 5616 7479.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors begins budget deliberations Nov. 9.
“This is a really hard year, and I think there are going to be some really hard decision that we’ll make in finance and as a full board,” Eicher said.
