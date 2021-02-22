Dane County finance committee to review sheriff’s office contract with village of Brooklyn

Dane County’s Personnel & Finance Committee is expected to review the contract, which has already received a nod from the Public Protection & Judiciary committee, at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Feb. 22.

In its letter to residents, the village board said the county’s law enforcement services would be a “value added product” to the community. The board identified a number of positions and organizations need to provide a “level of service within a small municipality to the degree necessary in current times.”

Currently, the Brooklyn Police Department consists of the chief of police and a staff of three. The village considered contracting with the county in 2017 after then-chief Harry Barger retired but decided to maintain its police department at the time, according to the Oregon Observer.

“In summary, the village is protected from any potential future liability arising from police wrongdoing and gains all of the resources of a large and experienced law enforcement agency, while maintaining local control and local identity,” the statement said. “Our residences will be well served by the trained and experienced deputies who will serve our community.”

