Dane County finance committee recommends 2021 budget amendments

“If we don’t fund affordable housing, what’s going to go in here is non-affordable housing,” Bayrd said. “This is an opportunity that I think we shouldn't pass up.”

A third amendment would add $1 million to the $6 million included in Parisi’s proposal for the county’s affordable housing development fund. If adopted during final budget deliberations, this would be the most funding the program has had in a single cycle, according to Dane County Controller Chuck Hicklin.

However, an original amendment from the Health and Human Needs Committee would have added an additional $3 million to the executive capital budget. Personnel and Finance Committee Chair Patrick Miles, who also represents District 34, said the lower amount “seemed a more appropriate, responsible number” given the executive’s proposal and funding included for the South Park Street project.

