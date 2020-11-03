Dane County finance committee recommends 2021 budget amendments

In a step toward a final budget for next year, the Dane County Board's finance committee voted Monday on over 20 changes to Executive Joe Parisi’s 2021 budget proposals.
The Personnel and Finance Committee acted on 23 amendments, with affordable housing in focus during discussion of changes to Parisi’s $71.6 million capital budget proposal.
Among six capital budget amendments, half addressed affordable housing. One would add $1.35 million for a mixed-use project at 1402 S. Park St., the vacant former Truman Olson site, that includes a grocery store critical to prevent a gap in grocery services on Madison’s south side.
Another amendment, added on a 4-3 vote, would provide $2 million to support the affordable housing development project at the Westgate Shopping Center site on the west side.
Supervisor Carousel Bayrd, District 8, urged the finance committee to support the project because it would bring 150 units of affordable housing to the area, located near a grocery store and Madison Metro's west transfer point, a critical public transportation hub.
“If we don’t fund affordable housing, what’s going to go in here is non-affordable housing,” Bayrd said. “This is an opportunity that I think we shouldn't pass up.”
A third amendment would add $1 million to the $6 million included in Parisi’s proposal for the county’s affordable housing development fund. If adopted during final budget deliberations, this would be the most funding the program has had in a single cycle, according to Dane County Controller Chuck Hicklin.
However, an original amendment from the Health and Human Needs Committee would have added an additional $3 million to the executive capital budget. Personnel and Finance Committee Chair Patrick Miles, who also represents District 34, said the lower amount “seemed a more appropriate, responsible number” given the executive’s proposal and funding included for the South Park Street project.
Support Local Journalism
Ahead of the meeting, Health and Human Needs Committee Chair Elizabeth Doyle said she was disappointed to see the additional funding for affordable housing reduced. Doyle, who represents District 1, said “if there was ever a time for that need to be highlighted” it is now during a pandemic that has exacerbated housing insecurity.
Operating budget
Last month, Parisi announced a $615.5 million operating budget proposal that largely continued services despite the unprecedented pandemic and decline in revenue. His proposal also used $15 million of the county’s rainy day fund.
Dane County’s budget typically plans for approximately $68 million in sales tax revenue, but this year, sales tax collections are expected to end the year down almost $12 million. In a rare move, the operating budget recommended by the finance committee would not change the tax levy.
“The tax levy won't change, nor the taxes on the average home,” Hicklin said. “All the operating amendments cancel each other in terms of spending.”
Among the recommended amendments include measures to add $82,000 for a crisis worker dedicated to the Sheriff’s Office and decrease spending by $90,400 in the Sheriff's Office by removing funding for two of 15 pre-hire deputy positions.
Another operating budget amendment pledges support, but not additional funding. for public safety communications necessary to implement a behavioral health first responder initiative proposed to be piloted by the city of Madison.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors begins budget deliberations Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. Supervisors can offer additional amendments during the meeting.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.