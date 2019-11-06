Dane County’s finance committee approved over 40 amendments to the 2020 capital and operating spending plans Tuesday ahead of final budget deliberations beginning next week.
The Personnel & Finance Committee signed off on 43 changes to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi’s proposal. The amendments add positions and funding across county departments, resulting in an increase of $25.47 in property taxes on the average value home.
Dane County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan said the package of operating and capital budget amendments focuses on priorities of the board, including work to improve the criminal justice field and reinforces investment in mental health initiatives.
“I think it’s a good budget, and I’m proud to be supporting it,” Corrigan said.
The changes included doubling funding to $1 million for a grant program designed to enhance community-based mental health and addiction services. Parisi included the new program, called the C.J. Tubbs Fund for Hope, Healing and Recovery in his budget proposal.
Supervisors Hayley Young, District 5, and Richard Kilmer, District 4, sponsored the amendment, which also includes measures to raise awareness, provide engagement and guide the direction of this work.
District 34 Supervisor Patrick Miles, who chairs the Personnel & Finance Committee, said initiatives like the C.J. Tubbs Fund are “planting some seeds.”
“My hope is that we can get some good measurements of effective change from those efforts,” Miles said.
Two operating budget amendments sponsored by Supervisor Maureen McCarville, District 22, would add positions in the District Attorney’s office for victim witness case managers. One would assist with the demand for services resulting from the continuing increase in juvenile cases and another would be devoted to restorative justice practices.
According to the budget amendment, victim contacts in the juvenile program have increased from 1,809 in 2016 to 3,016 in 2018 and continue to rise.
“They’re going to allow us to do a lot with our juveniles and have some formal restorative justice in the system that we currently do not have,” District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said.
In response to concerns from staff attorneys, Supervisor Tim Kiefer, District 25, sponsored an amendment that would give these positions paid time off on county holidays. Former Dane County staff attorneys brought this issue to light and said their positions were overlooked and mismanaged, resulting in confusion over their employee status, poor compensation and a lack of benefits.
Other operating budget amendments include:
- $25,000 for the Focused Interruption Coalition, a Madison-based peer support organization
- $15,000 for youth mentoring in Sun Prairie
- $100,000 to fund a study looking at the feasibility of a community justice center
- Eliminating the $3 per day fee for the county’s home detention program for a decrease in revenue of $1,500
Changes to the capital budget included increasing the county’s affordable housing development fund by $1 million for a total of $4 million. This year, the county issued a request for proposals for $6 million from the fund and received responses totaling over $15 million.
“There is strong demand for affordable housing in Dane County, and additional funding from the county will allow more projects to move forward,” according to the text of the amendment sponsored by Miles.
One amendment included $1.3 million for the Salvation Army’s efforts to develop a mixed-use project that includes an expanded shelter facility and residential housing units on county-owned property at East Washington Avenue and Blount Street. The funding is contingent on the Salvation Army securing other financing by Dec. 31, 2021.
Supervisors Elizabeth Doyle, District 1; Heidi Wegleitner, District 2; Kristen Audet, District 17; Michele Ritt, District 18; Yogesh Chawla, District 6; and Matt Veldran, District 7, sponsored the Salvation Army funding amendment.
Other capital budget amendments include:
- $1.3 million for the Bayview housing redevelopment project
- $3 million for the county’s Flood Land Acquisition Program
- $20,000 to replace the exercise equipment at the Juvenile Detention Center
Last month, Parisi introduced his $592 million operating and $61.8 million capital budget proposals, which would increase taxes on the average home valued at $300,967 by about $21.85.
Altogether, the amendments increase the property tax levy by $800,000 and expenditures by $1.8 million. The budget as amended would draw $192.6 million in property tax revenue compared to $184.6 million this year.
The full Board of Supervisors will begin budget deliberations Monday at 7 p.m. in room 201 of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
Prior to Tuesday’s meeting, Corrigan and Miles, with input from Controller Chuck Hicklin, made changes to amendments to keep spending under the state-mandated levy limit. Their adjustments were announced Monday.
This process is different than the city of Madison’s budget process, which has the Finance Committee working through levy limit challenges during meetings.
“The choice would be to either hash that all out here or just come in with a proposal and let folks react,” Miles said. “It’s just a way of getting things to fit within our parameters and still allow time for discussion and debate for the committee and the public.”
Miles acknowledged a criticism he has heard that the board “rubber stamps” the budget without much debate or input from the public but said the efficiency “speaks to the strength of our committee structure.”
“A lot of the discussion and debate happens there, and there’s opportunity for the public to address things at those meetings rather than being overwhelmed with everything that’s going on with the entirety of the county budget,” Miles said.
Miles is hopeful a new budget simulation tool, introduced in October, will engage residents more in future budget processes.