Dane County eyes $750,000 land purchase near Morton Forest

Dane County is planning to buy about 65 acres of land in the town of Black Earth to boost recreation and provide better access to Morton Forest.

The potential purchase is directly south of Morton Forest and will offer opportunities for hiking and birdwatching in the Driftless Area, Ariana Vruwink, a spokesperson for County Executive Joe Parisi, said in a statement.

The land costs $750,000 and funds to make the purchase are available in the county's conservation budget for 2022, Vruwink said. A resolution approving the purchase was introduced at Thursday night's County Board meeting.

Much like Morton Forest, the property features hills, rock outcroppings, vistas and a small cropland area that was formerly a stone quarry.

"Morton Forest is a tranquil property in Dane County that offers scenic views of the Driftless Area and opportunities for visitors to enjoy the outdoors," Parisi said in a statement.

"With this purchase, Dane County will be able to improve public access to Morton Forest and provide more outdoor recreation opportunities," he said.

The purchase also aims to make Morton Forest more easily accessible to residents. Due to its topography, getting into Morton Forest via Reeve Road is difficult, Vruwink said. With the purchase of the property to the south, a gravel driveway will make it easier for people using the woodland's hiking trails.

Morton Forest's 120 acres were donated to the county in 1999 by Steve Morton, a chemist and environmentalist. The county park officially opened to the public in 2016.

