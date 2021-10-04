Dane County extends mask mandate to Nov. 5

Dane County officials are again extending the countywide mask mandate until Nov. 5.
No other changes are being made to the local health department's emergency order, which requires everyone 2 and older to wear a face covering inside an enclosed building where people from other households are present.
Public Health Madison and Dane County cited the county's high level of community transmission as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a reason to extend the mandate.
"As we've done all along with our layered mitigation approach, we'll keep masks as an extra layer of protection as we navigate our way to lower levels of CDC's community transmission thresholds," Public Health director Janel Heinrich said in a statement.
Dane County — the state's most vaccinated county — reinstated a masking requirement in August in response to the then-emerging delta variant of the coronavirus. Even without children under 12 eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, 71% of Dane County's population is fully vaccinated.
"It is our responsibility to do everything we can to protect our most vulnerable population until they are eligible to be vaccinated," Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in the statement.
The county's weekly case rate of COVID-19 was 22 per 100,000 on July 19, which grew to 209 per 100,000 on Sept. 19 before declining to 157 per 100,000 last week, according to Public Health.