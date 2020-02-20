Dane County expands mentoring program for youth involved with crime

“As one young man said to me, ‘I want someone I can call up and tell me not to do something stupid when I’m thinking about doing something stupid,’” Parisi said.

Seven youths went through an eight-week version of the program last summer. So far, only one of them has committed another crime. The program helped participants engage in new, positive activities, such as learning how to cook, applying for jobs or learning tools to better communicate their emotions, Parisi said.

The expanded program will have a different timeline for each young person, depending on their needs, said John Bauman, juvenile court administrator.

Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes said it is important to invest in children in this way and “re-engage them in a different way of life.”

“It is in the best interest of this community to ensure that we do not continue to lose our children to the criminal justice system,” Reyes said.

Madison Assistant Police Chief John Patterson said police have continued to see an increase in car thefts, but have seen a slight dip recently in the number of children involved. In 2018, 27 young people accounted for 90 of the 130 cars that were stolen.