Dane County Executive's 2022 budget shaped by pandemic challenges

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi’s $659.6 million operating and $88.2 million capital budgets for 2022 aim to address the ongoing pandemic and plan for future uncertainties because of it.
Parisi’s Friday budget announcement came after a week of unveiling 2022 budget initiatives, including $10 million for a crisis triage center and ongoing mental health efforts, $10 million in clean fuel infrastructure and investments in the environment and additional funds for youth employment programs.
“Dane County government will continue to lead with progressive, innovative templates for public services that meet the needs of our communities and our people,” Parisi said in his budget memo. “My 2022 budget meets the challenges we face with a strategic focus on the health and well-being of our people and protection of the resources and places that define us.”
Parisi announced his proposal Friday at Centro Hispano, 810 W. Badger Road, which is expected to receive $2 million next year from the county to jumpstart construction of improved space for the nonprofit, social service organization that provides services to the county’s Latino population.
Karen Menendez Coller, executive director of Centro Hispano, said the organization is “beyond excited” with the opportunity.
“We hope to transform this community with a vision that finally includes us at the table in partnership with the county executive,” Menendez Coller said. “This building is our home. It honors the work, the staff, the 7000 individuals who walk through those doors and that are a part of the future of this state.”
If adopted, the budget would increase taxes on the average home in Madison, valued at $335,200 in 2021, by $63.99 for a total of $966.09. The budget proposal will now move through county committees until it arrives in front of the full Board of Supervisors in November.
Dane County recently received the highest bond rating possible, with S&P Global recognizing the county for developing “very strong reserves thanks to aligning budgeted expenditure with revenue growth carefully.” The county’s reserve funds are close to $45 million, and Parisi said they are “critical” to securing the lowest interest financing possible for new projects like the triage center.
“None of these financial management best practices will capture headlines but they are the backbone to this and every budget we’ve done together, which has helped our county navigate this pivotal and incredibly difficult period in our nation’s history,” Parisi said.
Dane County’s human services budget makes up the most significant part of the operating budget, totaling $273.9 million for next year, about 42%, of the entire budget. Parisi’s proposal also includes a 4.5% contract increase for agencies the county works with to provide services to residents.
Parisi is proposing a two-step wage increase for county employees. The budget provides a 3% wage increase at the beginning of 2022 with an additional 3% expected in July 2022. This follows a hiring freeze and voluntary furlough program implemented in 2020 due to the pandemic’s strain on county finances.
“This significant bump reflects my gratitude to county workers for their patience and continued professionalism through times that were no doubt challenging for all those who provide direct services,” Parisi said.
Pandemic, housing
Parisi’s budget recognizes the long-term effects of COVID-19. It includes $5.8 million for 19 new positions in the public health department dedicated to pandemic response through the end of 2024. The county is also investing $574,000 to install ultraviolet air purification and air filtration systems in 20 county facilities.
Because of the unprecedented nature of the pandemic, Parisi wants to set aside $5.25 million in American Rescue and Recovery Funds for unknown pandemic-related expenses that may emerge.
“This safety net is critical to county government maintaining its ability to respond to acute, sometimes unexpected needs from the pandemic as they arise,” Parisi said.
Dane County’s response to the pandemic has also included investing $23 million to stock the shelves of local food pantries, and Parisi’s budget will add an additional $1 million to the effort.
The county has also used $28 million in federal stimulus funds to provide shelter for those who are unhoused and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Parisi proposes an additional $6.5 million to continue providing hotel rooms as shelter through June 30, 2022. He is including $300,000 to support outreach services for people living without shelter in Dane County.
On housing, Parisi’s budget includes $500,000 for a new tiny house village, $2 million in new grant funding for developers to purchase a hotel or other facility to convert into affordable housing and $3 million in capital funds to refurbish and modernize properties owned by the Dane County Housing Authority.
His proposal also includes $250,000 to fund legal services for families facing eviction or foreclosure and $225,000 to develop a regional housing study that would provide a “roadmap for the future of housing in Dane County” over the next two decades.
Public safety, parks, roads
Within public safety efforts, Parisi is adding $100,000 for more recovery coaches who work with the county in partnership with the Safe Communities Coalition — a nonprofit that works on improving health and safety issues in Dane County. Recovery coaches, who are state-certified and also in recovery, can identify with patients' experiences and connect them with immediate treatment.
Recovery coaches work in the Dane County Jail through a program called “Jail to Recovery.”
“This will help reduce recidivism and is another example of a diversion program where doing more could directly impact lingering questions about the size, scope and cost of a potential consolidated Dane County Jail project,” Parisi said.
The major jail renovation project is about $22 million over budget and aims to house all jail facilities downtown.
Parisi also wants to add a $119,000 detective position within the sheriff’s office dedicated to investigating human trafficking crimes and $300,000 to address violence in the community.
Dane County’s massive budget also addresses investments in conservation, parks, trails and clean lakes and streams.
Parisi plans to include $1 million next year to support the city of Middleton connect the North Mendota Trail along Highway M at the city limits, $2 million for a multi-use recreational bridge linking Dane and Sauk Counties over the Wisconsin River at Sauk City and $650,000 for improvements at Walking Iron County Park. Additionally, it includes $750,000 for the multi-year rehabilitation of the Capital City Bike Trail.
Highway maintenance also remains a priority in the executive’s proposal. He is including a total of $15.6 million for several projects, which include $2 million for the reconstruction of Highway M north of Lake Mendota.
