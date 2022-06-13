Dane County executive, sheriff want voters to decide $176M jail-consolidation project

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Sheriff Kalvin Barrett are calling for the rare, if not unprecedented, step of asking voters for approval of a major county building project — specifically, $10 million more for the projected $176 million Dane County Jail.

Fearing inflation could further drive up costs and seeing a lack of support among County Board members to allocate the money, the two county leaders said Monday a binding referendum is needed to bring some finality to the long-debated project to consolidate and renovate the county's jail facilities.

"Nobody likes having to spend money on a jail, certainly not me or the sheriff. But being in positions of leadership require us to make difficult decisions," Parisi said at a news conference. "If the board doesn’t have the votes to keep this moving, that’s understandable. But then it’s time to put this decadeslong debate to rest and put it to the voters."

Currently, the project calls for a six-story tower to be built adjacent to the main jail in Downtown Madison. That would allow for the closure of dangerously outdated, 1950s-era cells in the City-County Building.

The county executive called a referendum the "only path" forward given opposition from some on the board to the cost and scope of the project. Approving a referendum question for the November ballot would require a simple majority from the 37-member board as opposed to the supermajority needed to authorize the $10 million in borrowing outside the typical budget process.

Chuck Hicklin, the county's chief financial officer, said in an email that he didn't know whether the county has used a binding referendum to authorize debt, but it hasn't happened in at least the past 20 years.

Sup. Elizabeth Doyle, 1st District, said the board knows there are health and safety concerns at the current jail, which has been described by Barrett, former Sheriff Dave Mahoney and others as unsafe and inhumane.

But the jail project needs to be looked at from a "systems perspective" of reforming criminal justice, she said.

"I think there's an opportunity to get the votes for additional borrowing, if needed, as long as we're tying that to moving forward criminal justice reforms and making sure that we're not just so focused on the building itself," Doyle said.

Ticking clock

If the county can't cover the projected $10 million funding gap by the end of the year, Parisi said, it will lose the ability to borrow a large portion of the money needed for the project.

The County Board initially included $76 million in the 2018 budget to construct additional floors on top of the jail facility at the Public Safety Building. But it was later learned the structure couldn't support the load, prompting officials to plan the tower addition.

Those dollars, though, need to be committed within five years, Parisi said.

"We're at a point in the process where failure to do so is a vote to kill the jail project for many years to come," Parisi said.

In the past five years, the cost of the project has continued to climb while the scope of renovations has been scaled back. The current design includes up to 825 beds, or nearly 200 fewer than there are now across three jail sites.

Parisi cited the need to redesign the project and study what should go into the jail, and "hyper inflation" as factors for the long delay and large increase in costs.

Recent action

Most recently, the County Board narrowly approved $13 million in additional funding on a 29-7 vote in March for the current "compromise" plan, bringing the total project budget to $165.9 million. It was just over the 28 votes needed to reach a three-fourths majority to borrow the money.

But last month, the county's engineering consultant, Mead & Head, projected costs have risen to $176 million.

Parisi said he and Barrett held the news conference after finding out Friday a new resolution to cover the extra $10 million hadn't been put on the agenda for the county's finance committee meeting Monday, "which tells me the votes do not exist" for it to pass.

Doyle, who chairs the finance committee and who voted against the borrowing in March, said conversations about the latest borrowing resolution also led her to believe the support doesn't currently exist for it to succeed.

She said some opponents might be swayed if more cost-cutting measures are evaluated and concrete steps are taken in implementing criminal-justice reforms, such as exploring virtual court on the weekends and a different work-release model.

"The tricky part of that is it requires all of our collaboration. We need to be working together with the executive's office, the sheriff, the (district attorney) and the judges," Doyle said. "I still strongly believe there are opportunities for us to collaborate and work together because we all care very deeply about having an equitable criminal justice system and reflecting that in the jail project."

Since conversations about a jail overhaul began a decade ago, Barrett said the county has spent $15.3 million on 29 studies. He said the current proposal would do away with solitary confinement and add spaces for mental health and medical treatment to help create a jail that is "safe, efficient, sustainable and rehabilitative."

"Your support and voice in this referendum is imperative to encouraging our decision-makers to focus on deputies, residents, our professional staff and volunteers and not another study or their political agendas or campaign platforms," Barrett said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.