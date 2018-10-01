Dane County Executive Joe Parisi’s 2019 budget proposal emphasizes continued spending for low-cost housing and mental health care, as well as flood recovery and prevention.
The $620.6 million proposal, announced Monday, also expands several funding initiatives, such as by adding another school district to a mental health program and adding staff to help people at risk of homelessness. Yet many property owners will see the county portion of their tax bill go down a few dollars, the first decrease in property taxes in several years, Parisi said.
Parisi proposed raising the county tax levy by 0.35 percent, to $183.8 million. For a home assessed at $285,000, the county’s portion of the property tax bill would be $843, a drop of $12 from this year, Parisi said. The decline can be attributed to an increase in the overall value of taxable property in the county.
The county’s Affordable Housing Fund — which has helped pay for the construction of more than 450 units for low-income people and families — would get the same amount of money as this year, or $3 million.
To support families who are at immediate risk of homelessness, those in the Joining Forces for Families program would have access to $150,000 in emergency funds to prevent evictions, a 50 percent increase.
“It’s remarkable how useful it’s been,” said Lynn Green, Department of Human Services director. “And it gets used very early on in the year, so there’s clearly a bigger need.”
When families or individuals — particularly those with low incomes or bad credit — search for new homes, two county-funded housing navigators can help them find housing.
“If you have a less-than-perfect housing history, it really helps to have someone working with you,” Parisi spokeswoman Casey Slaughter Becker said.
Parisi’s budget adds another staffer to this team to work specifically with young adults facing housing challenges.
Funding for other services for homeless people would also be awarded through next year’s budget, Parisi said.
The county will continue to support Porchlight, which received money last year after the loss of federal funding threatened to close its Safe Haven shelter program. In 2019, $160,000 in tax money and $50,000 in other revenue would be directed to Porchlight.
Lutheran Social Services’ Off the Square Club, which has struggled to sustain funding, would use $40,000 and previously allocated Medicaid dollars to provide daytime shelter and services in Downtown Madison to people suffering from mental illness and addiction, many of whom are also homeless.
The Beacon homeless day resource center, also in Madison, would receive $67,000 in new money to expand staffing, bringing the county’s funding commitment to $239,000. Parisi said he hopes the city of Madison, which is a partner in the center, will match that funding increase.
The United Way of Dane County, which is also a partner, cannot send more money to the center, Parisi said, and the fourth partner, Catholic Charities, has continued to increase funding through donations.
“These are all non-mandated services,” Parisi said. “But it’s needed, and someone has to step up to do it.”
Mental health services
The proposed budget would include $320,000 to expand emergency mobile mental health crisis services. Through the program, which began as a pilot with Journey Mental Health Center several years ago, a response team works with law enforcement and other agencies to defuse public disturbances that arise from mental health crises.
Building Bridges, a school-based mental health program, will expand to its 11th school district — Monona Grove — which will increase the county’s annual commitment to $1 million. The program works with students, parents and school staff to improve the learning environment, address problems at home and work on mental health needs.
A new team would also be formed under the budget with $175,000 to work with parents who have been reported for child neglect that doesn’t rise to the level of abuse. Those parents, who are at risk for serious violations, would be provided help with employment, housing or other issues that could contribute to child neglect.
Flood recovery, prevention
As previously announced, the county would spend $18 million to continue recovery efforts from record rainfall on Aug. 20 and the subsequent flooding around the Yahara River chain of lakes, and to prevent or mitigate future flooding.
Half of that money would be spent to purchase land that could be returned to its natural state, allowing it to retain water that might otherwise run off into lakes and rivers.
Dredging efforts in the Suck the Muck program, which removes excess nutrients from the bottom of creeks and streams feeding the Yahara, would be moved downstream, and more aquatic plant harvesters to remove weeds would improve water flow and allow overwhelmed lakes to drain more quickly.
The county would purchase another air boat for the Sheriff’s Office for water rescues. And the 911 center would also be updated to allow for web-based communication if the center’s phone lines are overwhelmed.
Other highlights
In anticipation of planned changes to the state’s juvenile corrections system, $3 million would be set aside to plan for regional facilities for youth and for initial planning to expand the county’s Juvenile Detention Center.
More than $22 million would be budgeted for new highway projects, including the reconstruction of Fish Hatchery Road in Fitchburg and Buckeye Road.
The county would also put $20 million in 2019 toward an improvement and expansion project at Dane County Regional Airport, estimated to cost $50 million or more. The project would expand the main terminal and add gates to allow for more flights.
Using $435,000, the county would create the first “Clean, Green Park” initiative at Lake Farm County Park. The park would include a solar panel installation large enough to power the Lussier Family Heritage Center at the park and would include educational displays about the benefits of solar power.
To continue to reduce nutrient runoff from manure spread on farm fields, Parisi would spend $200,000 to prepare specifications for additional digesters in watersheds significantly affected by the nutrient runoff, and there’s $750,000 for incentives for farmers and other property owners to replant prairie vegetation.
County employees would also receive a 3.5 percent pay bump under Parisi’s budget.