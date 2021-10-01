Dane County Executive Joe Parisi's 2022 budget prioritizes COVID-19, housing, mental health

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi introduced Friday his 2022 budget, which puts tens of millions in funding toward responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing homelessness through temporary and permanent housing strategies, and cutting the county's carbon emissions.
The largest new expense is $10 million for the construction of a Crisis Triage Center, a local alternative to jail or a hospital emergency room for people experiencing mental health or substance abuse crises. Other new initiatives include buying a hotel to convert into affordable housing and trailers filled with an eco-friendly gasoline for the county's renewable-gas vehicles.
Despite the financial challenges brought by the pandemic, the $747.8 million proposed spending plan includes funding for several new initiatives — made possible in part by millions in federal COVID-19 relief funding included in the budget. The budget relies on $27.6 million in American Rescue Plan funding.
"The federal dollars in support of our pandemic response have been crucial," Parisi said. "I don't know if we could have done it without them."
The $659.6 million operating budget and $88.2 million capital budget would increase the property tax levy by 3.9%, increasing taxes on an average Madison home by $63.99 to a total of $966.09.
To respond to the pandemic, Parisi is proposing putting $5.8 million toward creating 19 new positions dedicated to COVID-19 response, $574,000 for ultraviolet air purification systems in 20 county facilities and setting aside $5.25 million for unknown pandemic expenses. Another $1 million would go to the ongoing program to stock good pantry shelves with locally grown food for families struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic.
"My 2022 Dane County budget recognizes that county government needs to be in it for the long haul against COVID-19," Parisi said.
A total of more than $26 million would go toward housing initiatives and addressing homelessness, including $6.5 million in federal funding for continuing to shelter homeless individuals in hotels through June 30.
Parisi also proposed scaled-down versions of ideas that Sup. Heidi Wegleitner, 2nd District, suggested in a major package of housing solutions for the county's homeless. Wegleitner's package recently got delayed in committee.
Under Parisi's budget, $2 million would go toward a hotel to convert to housing and $200,000 would go toward developing a new tiny house village, both relying on federal COVID dollars. Wegleitner had proposed $5.25 million for the hotel and $1.5 million for the tiny houses.
Other housing initiatives include: $8.2 million for a program that helps homeless individuals staying in hotels find permanent housing, $6 million for the affordable housing fund, $3 million for improvements to the Dane County Housing Authorities properties for low-income tenants and $250,000 for legal services for families facing eviction or foreclosure.
Not much funding is going toward new public safety initiatives as compared to other areas, but just continuing operations for the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the courts and other criminal justice departments takes up 21% of the operating budget at $27.5 million.
Parisi included $250,000 to purchase tablets for sheriff’s deputies so a crisis worker can be immediately available to assist with emergencies via video conferencing. He’s also proposing adding a new position to the Sheriff’s Office to focus on investigating sex trafficking, at a cost of $119,000 annually.
Parisi also previously announced he wants to spend $10 million on bolstering the county's infrastructure for renewable-gas vehicles.
The investment includes $5 million for trailers of compressed natural gas — an environment-friendly alternative to gasoline — for the county’s 100 natural-gas-powered vehicles to fill up in rural areas. Parisi also proposed $2 million for a new compressed-natural-gas filling station at a county garage on Fish Hatchery Road and $3.2 million for eight more renewable, natural-gas-powered snowplows.
Another $8.5 million would go toward conservation and restoration efforts to help the county create prairies, forests and other ecosystems that will suck carbon out of the atmosphere.
Parisi announced the budget outside of Centro Hispano, a nonprofit focused on serving the county's Latino population. He included $2 million to jumpstart construction on a new space for Centro.
“Dane County government will continue to lead with progressive, innovative templates for public services that meet the needs of our communities and our people," Parisi said. "I’m proud of the opportunity to present this budget and believe it reflects values and priorities of our community.”