Dane County Executive Joe Parisi urges business to accommodate remote work

On Saturday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,165 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. This is the highest number of new infections in one day since the pandemic began.

To date, Public Health Madison & Dane County has reported a total of 4,546 COVID-19 cases, and 38 deaths from it. The number of in-hospital COVID-19 patients has risen over the past several days, with 36 people hospitalized as of Monday.

Data from the local public health agency continues to show that people who test positive have been gathering in groups of people who are not from their households. Through contact tracing, Public Health continues to find that positive infections can be associated with clusters in workplaces, childcare facilities, bars and restaurants.

Parisi also noted that the county is seeing nearly 40% of COVID-19 cases result from community spread, meaning individuals don't know where they came into contact with the virus.

“We know when people gather, it increases the likelihood of the spread even when people are in individual offices or in individual places,” Parisi said. “If folks have been able to work remotely, we urge them and hope they will continue to work remotely until we’re through the worst of it.”