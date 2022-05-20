Dane County Executive Joe Parisi tests positive for COVID-19

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said Friday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has just minor symptoms.
“I am doing fine,” Parisi said in a statement. “Fortunately, I am vaccinated and boosted. Case levels are elevated, so I encourage everyone to be safe.”
Departing UW-Madison chancellor Rebecca Blank said Wednesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.
State health officials said Monday that face masks are encouraged in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status in seven Wisconsin counties where high COVID-19 levels have been detected.
The counties with high rates are Barron and Rusk in the northwestern part of the state; La Crosse County and neighboring Monroe and Vernon counties; and Kenosha and Racine counties in southeastern Wisconsin.
Thirty-eight counties, including Dane, have medium levels, meaning people at high risk for severe disease should talk to their doctors about whether to wear masks. Twenty-seven counties have low levels, based on case rates and hospital bed capacity, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
